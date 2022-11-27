Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
Post Register
World Cup win increases prize money for American men, women
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. women's team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings. A 1-0 win by the men over Iran...
Post Register
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
Post Register
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Post Register
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale ’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.
Post Register
Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for...
Post Register
Amazon deforestation in Brazil remains near 15-year high
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon slowed slightly last year, a year after a 15-year high, according to closely watched numbers published Wednesday. The data was released by the National Institute for Space Research. The agency’s Prodes monitoring system shows the rainforest lost an area...
Post Register
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to help war effort
One of Ukraine's most decorated Olympians is auctioning his medals — two golds and a bronze — in hopes of raising a six-figure donation to contribute to the war effort in his native land. “My Olympic medals won’t matter if Ukraine can’t stand for this fight for freedom...
Comments / 0