Idaho8.com
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Henry Martin and Luis Chaves scored a goal each in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup but the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in a simultaneous match so Mexico was eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978. Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups. That was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak. El Tri went into the match at Lusail Stadium needing a victory and help from Poland to advance in Group C. Argentina’s victory meant goal difference came into play and Mexico missed out.
Idaho8.com
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Idaho8.com
Australia may have new Golden Generation at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup by beating Denmark 1-0 on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006. That was the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around the center circle and moved in and around a defender. He eventually hit a left-footed shot that beat Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Australia finished with six points in Group D.
Lewandowski celebrates ‘happy defeat’ as Poland advances
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski left the field with a huge smile on his face after blowing kisses to fans and hugging teammates. You’d never know his team just lost a crucial World Cup game 2-0 to Argentina. But Poland scraped into the knockout stages of the...
Idaho8.com
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup
DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished...
Idaho8.com
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia has nothing to be ashamed about after being eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Mexico. The Green Falcons caused a sensation at the tournament in Qatar with an opening-game win over Lionel Messi and Argentina. And Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom. The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 51 was competitive from start to finish at the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Idaho8.com
In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges
IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — For soccer lovers in Ukraine, Russia’s invasion and the devastation it has wrought have created uncertainties about both playing the sport and watching it. For Ukrainians these days, soccer trails well behind mere survival in the order of priorities. But the sport — like elsewhere — can offer an escape from the troubles of daily life. Running around a field offers up camaraderie, churns up body heat, and in this war-battered country, says simply: Life goes on. Watching the World Cup in Qatar gives a sense of connection to the rest of the world.
Idaho8.com
Defense coming through for attack-minded Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil brought a lot of attacking power to the World Cup but it’s been the defense impressing the most for the five-time champion in Qatar. Brazil is yet to allow an attempt on target after two group games. Goalkeeper Alisson has been mostly a spectator and defensive midfielder Casemiro has been nearly perfect. Central defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos have performed at a high level from the start. Brazil opened its World Cup campaign by defeating Serbia 2-0 with two second-half goals by striker Richarlison. It then beat Switzerland 1-0 with an 83rd-minute winner by Casemiro.
Idaho8.com
Australia stuns Denmark to reach World Cup knockout stages
Australia stunned Denmark — a team ranked 28 places above the Socceroos in FIFA’s World Rankings — to reach the World Cup knockout stages thanks to a brilliant goal from Mathew Leckie that secured a 1-0 victory. It had been a tense, scoreless first half, marked by...
Idaho8.com
Weir to be International captain at Presidents Cup in Canada
Mike Weir is the next Presidents Cup captain for the International team. The Canadian star will lead his team in the 2024 matches at Royal Montreal. Weir is only the fourth International captain to lead his team in his native country. Weir played five times in the Presidents Cup and was an assistant captain the last three times. The International team has only one victory since the matches began in 1994. The Cup is back at Royal Montreal for the second time. Weir defeated Tiger Woods in a singles match at Royal Montreal in the 2007 Presidents Cup.
Idaho8.com
Kane extends World Cup goal drought but equals Beckham feat
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For Harry Kane the wait for a first goal at this World Cup goes on. Kane was substituted after 58 minutes of England’s 3-0 win against Wales. The 29-year-old striker embraced his replacement Callum Wilson and made his way to the bench to watch the remainder of the game. England coach Gareth Southgate clearly thought the job was done and qualification to the knockout stage secured. Kane might not have shared that view as he still looks for his first goal in Qatar.
Idaho8.com
Tunisia coach faces questions about his future at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri failed in his “personal mission” to get the national team through the group stage at the World Cup for the first time in its sixth attempt. Now he’s facing questions about whether he will stay in charge. Kadri says “I don’t know why you insist that I resign. … The objective was not fulfilled but we still have some time before making a final decision.” Tunisia beat defending champion France 1-0 in its final group game but was still eliminated.
Idaho8.com
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — John Herdman wants to remain as Canada’s coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer’s top tournament. In the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada outplayed Belgium in an opening 1-0 loss, then took a second-minute lead against Croatia before losing 4-1 and getting eliminated. The Canadians close against Morocco on Thursday. A 47-year-old from Britain, Herdman coached New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.
Idaho8.com
Juventus crisis cements Allegri’s position as coach
MILAN (AP) — One important person stands to potentially benefit from the latest Juventus scandal that has sent shockwaves throughout the soccer world. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri’s job was seemingly at risk less than two months ago but the Bianconeri’s off-the-field problems could give him more power at the storied Italian club. Juventus is back in crisis mode following the resignation of club president Andrea Agnelli and the team’s entire board of directors on Monday following an investigation by Turin prosecutors into alleged false accounting. More than ever Juventus needs stability on the field. That cements Allegri’s position might even give the coach more influence when it comes to transfer decisions.
Idaho8.com
Belgium coach: ‘Golden Generation’ legacy is already set
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the legacy of the team’s “Golden Generation” is already firmly established whether or not Belgium wins its decisive World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at the last two European Championships. But more was expected from a team that was long ranked No. 1 by FIFA and features standout attacking players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. Martinez says that “leaving a legacy goes a lot further than winning a tournament.” He adds that “this group of players deserves respect” and “deserves admiration for what they’ve done.”
Idaho8.com
Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news
Russia and Kenya received encouraging news from track and field’s ruling body, though any possible reprieve for Russia was tempered by World Athletics’ intent to keep the country out of international meets until the war in Ukraine is over. Kenya is dealing with a protracted doping crisis that has landed dozens of athletes on suspension. But World Athletics President Seb Coe says reports about a possible full-scale ban for the country were misguided. He says increased funding from the Kenyan government persuaded authorities to stop short of the most radical sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia’s athletics federation could be reinstated from a doping suspension that began almost a decade ago. But Coe said the door will remain closed to Russians in major events until the war in Ukraine ends.
