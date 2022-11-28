ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dyson supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal gives you a rare 30% discount

By Eva Waite-Taylor and Daisy Lester
 3 days ago

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson ’s supersonic hair dryer currently has 30 per cent off, thanks to this Black Friday deal. But you’ll have to be quick.

Much like the airwrap , the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during Black Friday .

But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £188.99 – that’s a huge 30 per cent saving – courtesy of Dyson’s official eBay certified refurbished hub. In the marketplace, you’ll find like-new products sold at discounted prices. It’s not only cheaper (a brand new supersonic will set you back £359.99), you’re also covered with a year’s warranty.

To make sure you don’t miss out (one has sold every two minutes so far during Black Friday), read on for everything you need to know about Dyson’s supersonic dryer, including how to get it at a reduced price.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, certified refurbished: Was £269.99, now £188.99, Ebay.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAU5V_0jOxfUai00

There is no denying that the one-of-a-kind styling tool is immensely popular. When we reviewed the dryer , our writer noted that it’s “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.

“While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most,” they added. If you’re styling your hair on a regular basis, you need this in your beauty bounty.

If you buy it now, you’ll benefit from the 30 per cent discount at eBay – but with limited stock available, you’ll want to be rapid. Go, go, go!

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

