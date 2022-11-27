ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned he has only ‘six months’ to get a grip as Tory rebellions grow

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TP79n_0jOxfThz00

Rishi Sunak has been warned he has only six months to get a grip on government and transform Conservative Party fortunes, as a series of major rebellions by Tory MPs gained momentum.

Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the list of Tory figures trying to force the prime minister to drop his de facto ban on new onshore wind farms.

Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove is also understood to want an end to the onshore wind moratorium, after Boris Johnson , Liz Truss and Cop26 president Alok Sharma backed a rebel amendment.

Sir Jake said Mr Gove’s reported opposition to the ban in cabinet “spells real danger” for the government – suggesting it is a “first crack in the wall” for Mr Sunak’s government.

Suggesting discipline was beginning to “break down”, he told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg : “I was in the Liz Truss government, and you knew it was over when we lost collective cabinet responsibility.”

Mr Berry also said Mr Sunak had a “narrow window” of six months until the local elections in May to persuade voters he can “grip” big issues and prove his competency.

“There’s only 18 months, really, until the next general election ,” he added. “In the last 12 months, no one is really listening because it’s all about the election campaign. So we’ve got about six months to get this right.”

Former chancellor George Osborne warned Mr Sunak on Sunday that there was “a general sense the government’s not in control of events”, telling The Andrew Neil Show that the public mood was “dangerous for a government”.

Ms Truss and Mr Johnson are among dozens of Tory MPs believed to be backing a pro-onshore wind amendment to Mr Gove’s Levelling Up Bill by former levelling-up minister Simon Clarke.

Mr Gove, who expressed his desire to see new onshore wind development earlier this year, has told allies he supports an end to the de facto ban, according to The Sunday Telegraph . Tory MPs Elliot Colburn, Robert Courts and Kevin Foster are set to add their signatures to the amendment.

A rebel source said 30 Tories now back the bid – coming very close to eroding Mr Sunak’s working majority of 69 votes if other opposition parties join Labour in backing the amendment.

Mr Sunak is also facing a major challenge on housebuilding targets. The PM was forced to pull a vote on the legislation that would set a target of 300,000 homes per year when more than 50 Tory MPs signed a rebel amendment.

The row escalated on Sunday when senior Tories insisted that the building targets were vital and must be kept in the legislation. Ex-ministers Sajid Javid and Brandon Lewis argued that the Tories could lose the next election if they fail to help more young people on the housing ladder.

Mr Javid said there was a risk of creating “a generation that turns its back on the politicians who failed them”, arguing in a piece for The Sunday Times that homeownership should remain “deep at the heart of Conservative philosophy”.

In another brewing rebellion, several Tories have spoken out about the PM’s “mindless” plan for a crackdown on overseas students in a frantic bid to cut immigration numbers.

No 10 confirmed this week that the prime minister was considering whether to stop international students bringing dependants and restricting admissions to top universities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z53W_0jOxfThz00

MP Chris Skidmore, Tory peer Jo Johnson and ex-education minister David Willetts said it would damage the UK’s reputation and economic growth.

“It’s hard to imagine a policy more likely to harm UK ambitions to become a science superpower and to level up across the country than a mindless crackdown on international students,” Mr Johnson, the former PM’s brother, told The Observer .

Meanwhile Mr Sunak is facing mounting frustration over looming strikes by NHS nurses, rail staff and postal workers. Transport secretary Mark Harper insisted that pay rises in line with inflation are “unaffordable” for the public sector. “There simply isn’t the money,” he told Sky News.

Mr Sunak – who will set out his economic vision to City figures at the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet on Monday – also has to contend with an expected “mass exodus” of Conservative MPs.

The government’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore became the ninth to say they will not contest the next election following a surprise announcement by star of the “red wall” 2019 intake Dehenna Davison.

But cabinet minister Mark Harper insisted the exodus was “nothing to write home about”, insisting it was normal for a flurry of announcements to be made since Tories have been given until 5 December to make a decision on whether they will stand.

It comes as Labour shared analysis suggesting that Tories in Tories in “red wall” seats in the north of England have been left with decreasing amounts to contest the next election, with more of the party’s donations funnelled into “blue wall” seats in the south.

Labour strategists – who examined the pattern of donations in the Electoral Commission records and the register of MPs’ interests – dubbed it Mr Sunak’s “southern comfort” strategy.

A Savanta ComRes poll for The Independent – one month on from Mr Sunak taking over from Ms Truss – showed Labour enjoying an 18-point lead, with experts saying the Sunak bounce had now “flatlined”.

Tory MPs on the right of the party warned that if poll numbers did not improve by the local elections in spring it and could even see a push for the return of “election winner” Boris Johnson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
The Independent

Ian Blackford says Brexit ‘significant long-term cause’ of UK economic crisis

Ian Blackford has urged Rishi Sunak to "admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis."The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader asked when the prime minister will "finally see reality."In his address to the Commons, Blackford called the EU exit the “elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront.”Sunak, in response, said he was "proud to support Brexit" as it was the "right thing" for the UK and gives back "control of our borders."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Is anyone really surprised by racist remarks at the palace?

I’m not sure what it’s going to take for the royal family to confront and address its racism. Or if, indeed, that is even possible when it is founded on structures of supremacy and privilege.We know that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was widely vilified and ridiculed by parts of the UK press and public after publicly speaking out about her experiences during that famous Oprah interview last March.But today marks the first time in recent years that a palace staff member has left their role over racism allegations.Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned after it emerged...
The Independent

More than 40% of British exports have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit

More than 40 per cent of British products previously exported to the EU have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit, new figures show.Trade economists trying to assess the effects of Brexit warned in research published on Monday that new bureaucracy was putting off exporters on a grand scale. They also said their research showed the export gap created by the policy has “widened rather than closed” in a year of the new trade system being in place.The researchers, from the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University, found that small businesses were the least likely to be able...
The Independent

UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests

The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
The Independent

Grant Shapps attacked over ‘nonsense’ claim wind turbines too big to build onshore

Environmental groups condemned business secretary Grant Shapps for claiming wind turbines are “so big” they cannot be built on land.Mr Shapps defended Rishi Sunak’s de facto ban on new onshore wind development – claiming turbines are “so large they can’t even be constructed onshore”.The minister said: “They are so big, the turbines wouldn’t be able to be carried by roads. They have to be put offshore. These single turbines are seven football pitches in scope as they turn. They’re not buildable onshore.”Friends of the Earth said the cabinet minister’s claim was “nonsense”, while Greenpeace said Mr Shapps’ comments were...
The Independent

Labour calls on government to close £17bn ‘loopholes’ in energy windfall tax

Labour today accused the government of “botching” its windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies by leaving loopholes which the party calculates will cost the public finances £17bn.In a challenge to Jeremy Hunt, Labour is today tabling an amendment to the bill enacting the chancellor’s autumn statement, demanding that he spell out the full cost of windfall tax allowances for fossil fuel firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the sums which could be raised by ditching the allowance – as well as backdating the windfall tax to the start of 2022 and matching Norway’s 78 per cent...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak denounces Chinese arrest of BBC journalist as ‘shocking and unacceptable’

Rishi Sunak has denounced the arrest of a BBC journalist covering protests in China as “shocking and unacceptable”.Ed Lawrence was detained at a demonstration in Shanghai over Covid restrictions on Sunday and held for several hours before being released.Footage shared on social media showed several police officers grabbing Mr Lawrence and pinning him to the ground. The BBC said he was beaten and kicked by police officers, and then taken away in handcuffs.The incident comes ahead of a major foreign policy speech by the prime minister on Monday, in which he is expected to argue for “robust pragmatism” in...
The Independent

Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings

A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
The Guardian

Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too

For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
BBC

Wind farms: Grant Shapps criticised for 'nonsense' claims

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been criticised after suggesting wind turbines are now "so big" they cannot be built on land. Friends of the Earth said this was "nonsense", while Greenpeace said onshore wind was "thriving". The government is facing a rebellion from some of its own MPs who want...
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy