ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Biden on 2024 conversations: ‘We’re not having any, we’re celebrating’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1vyv_0jOxenWG00

President Biden said while out shopping in Nantucket, Mass., on Saturday that he wasn’t having any conversations about whether he will run for reelection.

“We’re not having any, we’re celebrating!” Biden said when asked about his 2024 conversations as he exited a clothing store in downtown Nantucket while honoring Small Business Saturday.

Biden and White House aides have repeatedly indicated the president intends to run for reelection, but he has not yet made a formal announcement.

Biden had said he would use some time over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with his family to make a final decision.

He made the latest remark as he gathered in Nantucket with much of his family for the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, the president was out shopping with his son, Hunter Biden, Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen, and their 2-year-old son, Beau Biden.

First lady Jill Biden and the first couple’s daughter, Ashley Biden, were also with them.

As Biden continues to mull a bid, the GOP’s 2024 nomination contest is already heating up.

Former President Trump earlier this month formally entered the race, becoming the first prominent Republican to launch a campaign.

As Biden continued shopping on Saturday, he was asked about a dinner Trump had at his Mar-a-Lago property with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes after Trump announced his campaign.

“You don’t want to hear what I think,” Biden responded.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, like Biden, has said he will make a decision on a White House campaign with his family while they are together for the holidays.

Comments / 412

Morris Phillips
3d ago

Heck how is he going to make it too 2O24 he's already incoherent and incompetent to be PRESIDENT NOW and we still have 2 more years of this administration that has been a Total DISASTER!!!!

Reply(59)
309
Detroitrealist
3d ago

He better brush up on his Spanish. 2.5M illegals streamed into out country in his first 2 years. Meanwhile, empty-headed Dems fall in love with $5 gas, record inflation, run away food costs, out of control crime, and and endless flow of drugs killing our youth in record numbers.

Reply(11)
159
Theresa McKee
3d ago

he should be ashamed for saying he's celebrating in Nantucket. because of him there's a lot of people who can't afford to celebrate.

Reply(23)
137
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SheKnows

Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq

President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few weeks, took place in Florida on Tuesday as Biden was discussing inflation, Social Security and Medicare.But not only did the struggling commander in chief falsely claim his late son died in Iraq, he also confused the nation of Iraq with that of Ukraine.“They talk about inflation…inflation is a worldwide problem right...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Whistleblower Says Joe Biden Was DIRECTLY INVOLVED With Son Hunter's 2012 Overseas Business Deal

A new whistleblower has come forward claiming to have direct knowledge proving Joe Biden took part in an overseas business deal run by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come as Republicans lawmakers already vowed to investigate President Biden’s involvement in his son’s business deals should the legislators win back control of the House and Senate on Tuesday, an unidentified informant claims to have information pertaining to one deal Biden took part in when he was still serving as vice president in 2012.That is the surprising revelation made by an exclusive new Daily Mail report that...
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

789K+
Followers
89K+
Post
562M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy