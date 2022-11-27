ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Behind enemy lines: Previewing Week 12 with Commanders Wire

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tBjd_0jOxedh000

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. A win would put the team back at .500 with five games remaining in the season. It won’t be easy for the Falcons, though, as injuries have begun to pile up on both sides of the ball.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, along with defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (knee). As for the Commanders, they’re awaiting the return of edge rusher Chase Young, who’s yet to make his 2022 debut.

To get the inside scoop on Sunday’s NFC showdown, we’ve gone behind enemy lines with Bryan Manning, the managing editor of Commanders Wire.

1

After winning 4 of 5, is the QB job Heinicke's to lose at this point?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10y0jS_0jOxedh000
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Manning:Yes. Ron Rivera named Heinicke the starter for the rest of the season, but if you listened to his wording, he was careful. Basically, if the Commanders lose multiple games and Heinicke struggles, Carson Wentz is back in the picture. However, if Washington’s defense continues to play at its current level and Heinicke mostly avoids the big mistake, it’s job for the remainder of the season and it should be.

2

The Commanders are 4th in NFC East: Are they out of division race?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5Gas_0jOxedh000
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Manning: While the Commanders did take down the division’s top team, they remain four games behind the Eagles. That’s too much ground to make up this point. What crushed Washington was a poor start to the season. Now, the Cowboys and Giants are within striking distance for the Commanders. After Sunday’s game against the Falcons, Washington has back-to-back games against the Giants. This is a critical stretch for the Commanders, beginning Sunday. Even though they are a half-game out of the final playoff spot currently, Washington is in a good position to make a playoff run.

3

What does Commanders offense do well, and where does it struggle?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oqaX_0jOxedh000
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Manning: The Commanders have several talented playmakers in running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., and wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, but quarterback play has been inconsistent. McLaurin is a legit top-10 NFL wide receiver. Washington’s biggest issue on offense is the interior of the offensive line. Gibson and Robinson are running well despite less-than-stellar run blocking from the offensive line at times. The keys for Washington is feed McLaurin, get Samuel touches as a runner and receiver, and continue to pound away in the running game. Gibson is a dynamic player in space.

4

If Chase Young plays, will he be on a snap count?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Bjtw_0jOxedh000
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Manning: Yes, don’t expect to see him play more than 12-16 plays, in Rivera’s own words. Ideally, Young’s snap counts gradually increase each week and that should start on Sunday against the Falcons, if he plays.

5

Who wins/Final Score prediction?

Manning: I think this game comes down to the fourth quarter. That’s been the theme for both of these teams. However, the Commanders are playing so well on defense right now, which is the difference in Sunday’s game.

Final Score: Commanders 27, Falcons 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal

It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason. Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season. In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games. Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TDVitals Hometown San Diego, CA Position RB Height 6-foot-0 Weight 205 pounds Class 2021  Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Auburn Tigers California Golden Bears Texas A&M Aggies Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 CA RB Rivals 4 5.8 CA RB ESPN 4 83 CA RB On3 Recruiting 4 91.37 CA RB 247 Composite 4 0.9226 CA RB  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/159769669869203046411
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football lands versatile athlete

Boy does beating Ohio State have its perks. Michigan football landed three commitments from the state of Ohio since November 25th. Monday is a new day but the same result. The Wolverines gained a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett. Hewlett is a Youngstown (Ohio) commit that can play various positions at the next level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 15 Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13

Demario Davis is on top, but Kaden Elliss isn’t far behind. The veteran linebackers lead the New Orleans Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13. These grades are assembled by charting every player on each snap during a game, then compiled over the course of a full season. Because of that, players with smaller snap counts who only see a small sample size are weighted heavier than every-down defenders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy