Chiefs vs. Rams Week 12: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

This is the first time these two teams have met since their 2018 shootout that resulted in 105 total points. This game is expected to be much more one-sided with the Rams set to start a backup quarterback on the road.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

TV: WDAF-TV (FOX 4 Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets

3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets

4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets

6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE

9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets

11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets

16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets

17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets

18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

