ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs. Rams Week 12: How to watch, listen and stream online

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCHBo_0jOxePHi00

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

This is the first time these two teams have met since their 2018 shootout that resulted in 105 total points. This game is expected to be much more one-sided with the Rams set to start a backup quarterback on the road.

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: WDAF-TV (FOX 4 Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Referee:

Opponent wire site:

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets

3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets

4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets

6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE

9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets

11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets

16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets

17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets

18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 8:24 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-15.5)
  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-1391), Los Angeles (+796)
  • Total: 42 points

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)

Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy