The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
FanSided

The New England Patriots might have a big problem in 2023

The New England Patriots have a couple needs along the offense, but they might end up having a problem trying to solve this position. The wide receiver position has been a sore spot for the team for years, and they tried to solve it this past offseason. They drafted Tyquan...
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game. But that's changed this year. Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions...
markerzone.com

BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
The Comeback

Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts

The Arizona Cardinals have been a complete mess this season, currently sitting at just 4-8 on the season. There has been plenty of criticism to hand around, but former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson seems to believe a large portion of it should fall on quarterback Kyler Murray. Peterson — now on the Minnesota Vikings — Read more... The post Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

