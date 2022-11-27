The Arizona Cardinals have been a complete mess this season, currently sitting at just 4-8 on the season. There has been plenty of criticism to hand around, but former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson seems to believe a large portion of it should fall on quarterback Kyler Murray. Peterson — now on the Minnesota Vikings — Read more... The post Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

28 MINUTES AGO