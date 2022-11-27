Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day
The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
The New England Patriots might have a big problem in 2023
The New England Patriots have a couple needs along the offense, but they might end up having a problem trying to solve this position. The wide receiver position has been a sore spot for the team for years, and they tried to solve it this past offseason. They drafted Tyquan...
As Patriots rumors heat up, Bill Belichick says he hasn’t talked to Bill O’Brien
Is Bill O’Brien the man to save the Patriots offense?. It appears that the former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to get back into the NFL. This past weekend, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that O’Brien “is considering NFL options” after talking to Georgia Tech about becoming their head coach.
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
The Rose Bowl Reportedly Makes Significant Decision On College Football Playoff
Recent discussions over expansion to the College Football Playoff have left one historical bowl game uncertain about its future. In every season since the change to the four-team playoff format, the Rose Bowl has either hosted a semifinal game or held their matchup in the prime television ...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight
Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game. But that's changed this year. Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Vikings' Patrick Peterson rips into Kyler Murray after Cardinals' latest loss
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson didn't hold back when speaking about his former teammate, Kyler Murray, after the Arizona Cardinals' loss on Sunday.
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts
The Arizona Cardinals have been a complete mess this season, currently sitting at just 4-8 on the season. There has been plenty of criticism to hand around, but former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson seems to believe a large portion of it should fall on quarterback Kyler Murray. Peterson — now on the Minnesota Vikings — Read more... The post Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play on Thursday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL...
