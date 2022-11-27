Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs

LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable.

Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.

“It’s just something I had to do. You know, I don’t want you to doubt me because I have no legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you are, and I’m just as good as you are, if not better than you,” Johnson told WLKY’s Dominque Yates.

Johnson has been playing basketball since kindergarten.

After all these years playing and practicing, he made the team at his middle school.

Initially, Johnson acted like he “wasn’t excited in front of the coach,” but when he went into the gym, he was ecstatic to have made the team, Johnson said.

Moore Middle School’s coach, Daquan Boyd, attested to Johnson’s perseverance.

“He shows up every day. If we have to do sprints or something like that, he’ll run them too as well. So that’s very exciting to see him actually get out there and do everything that they try to do as well,” Boyd stated.

On Thursday, after making the team, he was one of the starting players.

His determination and success has gone onto inspire his fellow teammates.

“He’s improved my confidence as a player and a person, off and on the court. No matter what just because he don’t care what nobody else says,” Malakei Loveless said.

“He could inspire other people. Don’t think just because you don’t have something, you can’t do something,” Dexter McAtee stated.

Johnson leaves this message with viewers, “Prove your doubters wrong.”

©2022 Cox Media Group