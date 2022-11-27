ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

How House Democrats won this election in deep-red Oklahoma

By Brianna Garcia
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
Oklahoma City ( Free Press ) — Several newly elected and re-elected House Democrats in Oklahoma City won by overwhelming margins in the last elections even though Republicans’ victories were heavily felt throughout rural Oklahoma.

Wins like that are traditionally called “landslides.” They are significant accomplishments in what continues to be a predominately “red” state.

Republicans maintain control of the House, giving them an 81-to-20 advantage in the 101-member chamber for the 2023 legislative session. Oklahoma Democrats gained a House seat and lost one Senate seat in the 2022 midterm election.

Oklahoma lawmakers were sworn into office on Nov. 16, coincidentally on the 115th anniversary of Oklahoma’s statehood.

Rep. Mauree Turner – HD 88

In the north central OKC House District 88, Rep. Mauree Turner was re-elected for a second term with 79.5 percent of the vote. HD 88, which includes the Plaza and Paseo districts, has been represented by Democrats in recent years.

Turner was first elected in 2020 in a historic win, becoming the first nonbinary state lawmaker in U.S. history and the first Muslim to serve in the Oklahoma legislature. Turner uses the pronouns they/them.

Rep. Mauree Turner speaks at a rally summer 2022 (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

In an interview with the Free Press, Turner said they were not too surprised by their victory, mainly because of their ability to stay connected to the residents in HD 88 and the issues that matter to them.

“It’s one of the things that allows me to be able to continue to show up and work in the way that I do because House District 88 just feels like a really great place to grow and expand upon community care,” Turner said.

Rep. Jason Lowe – HD 97

In another major victory for the minority party, Rep. Jason Lowe was easily re-elected with more than 70 percent of the vote in the northeast OKC district. HD 97 is home to OKC’s Adventure District and includes Midwest City, Spencer, Jones, and Forest Park.

Lowe, who’s represented the district since 2016, said he attributes his outright win to the strong relationship he’s cultivated with the community and his ability to accurately represent the needs of the district in the House.

Rep. Jason Lowe on filing day 2022 to launch his campaign that was, once again, a strong success. (courtesy Jason Lowe campaign)

“I send out quarterly letters to my constituents to basically educate them on the issues I’m facing as their voice at the Capitol,” Lowe said. “I’m also always at different events in my district, supporting small businesses in my district. So that’s why I think I have a great relationship with my constituents, and they trust me, is because of my engagements.”

According to Lowe, one of the biggest concerns of the district is justice reform and rehabilitation. He believes another reason why he won re-election is he’s authored and sponsored passing bills that align with the needs of his communities.

Lowe gave the example of SB 1370, which he sponsored and passed, that would require all law enforcement officers in the state to receive de-escalation and crisis intervention training.

Rep. Cyndi Munson – HD 85

In House District 85, which encompasses the area surrounding Lake Hefner and the near northwest part of OKC, Rep. Cyndi Munson (feature photo) won another term with nearly 60 percent of the vote. HD 85 also includes The Village, Warr Acres, and Nichols Hills.

Munson flipped the seat when she was first elected in 2015, a district traditionally led by Republicans such as Mary Fallin who eventually became a Republican powerhouse in Oklahoma politics both serving in the U.S. Congress and as Oklahoma Governor.

Munson become the first Asian-American woman elected to the Oklahoma legislature.

Cyndi Munson knocking doors in one of her early campaigns for HD85. (file photo, B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

In an interview with Free Press, Munson said she’s been door-knocking in the district for nearly a decade which has contributed to her strong relationship with constituents.

“I think this year showed my ability to stay in contact with my district and also the trust they have in me to do the work, meaning regardless of party affiliation, they know that I’m accessible and available,” Munson said. “I’ll have the conversations with them even the difficult ones.”

Rep. Ellyn Hefner – HD 87

Newly elected Rep. Ellyn Hefner carried House District 87 with more than 60 percent of the vote. The district was formerly represented by Democrat Collin Walke, who encouraged Hefner to run to represent the district. HD 87 is located in the northwest corner of OKC, including Will Rogers Park and part of Warr Acres.

Hefner has been a longtime advocate for disability rights, since her youngest son was born with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She was appointed by former Governor Mary Fallin in 2015 to serve on the Advisory Committee on Services to Persons with Developmental Disabilities.

Ellyn Hefner, winner of the HD 87 race on the west side of Oklahoma City. (campaign photo)

In an interview with Free Press, Hefner said she didn’t initially recognize her victory as a “landslide” but she attributes the big win to her consistent work in familiarizing herself with the district during her campaign.

“I want to work hard, as hard as I worked at the campaign, I want to work as their representative,” Hefner said. “I’d like to have that conversation of what their needs are, what they would like to see, and I’m excited about serving them in District 87.”

Oklahoma House members are elected to serve a consecutive two-year term, with all 101 seats up for reelection every two years. The Legislature will convene on Jan. 3 for an organizational day. The first session of the 59th legislature will begin on Feb. 6.

Last Updated November 28, 2022, 11:09 PM by Brianna Garcia

The post How House Democrats won this election in deep-red Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 122

Hook
3d ago

Because Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman have become liberal-dominated. Hasn’t anyone noticed the number of shootings, armed robberies and other criminal behavior big cities attract?

Reply(31)
59
lick this cone
3d ago

yeah, well, okc has a large liberal and gay community... the entire state should not have to suffer the political views of two cities. what might work in heavy populations of gay and liberal people will not work in rural conservative territory

Reply(10)
34
John Arno
3d ago

If people in OK want this state to become like California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, or any other liberal hell hole, then they just need to keep voting in more liberals. In every liberal run state and city in this country, there is nothing but blight and destruction. This is a fact. So every Oklahoman must wake up and realize that the creeping hand of socialism has moved into this state and is trying to grasp as much political power as it can. We are only a few elections away before these scum take control of this state. We want to live free, and retain all of our God-given inalienable rights. We don't want the insanity of critical race theory or wokeism to infect our cities, towns and people. We are in a cultural Civil War and must stand up and fight the evil that is the liberal left.

Reply(3)
28
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy