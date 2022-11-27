ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic

Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | 3 hospitalized following rollover crash in Bear

Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Pulaski Highway in Bear that left one vehicle overturned. The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on Route 40 west of Walther Road. New Castle County police said they attempted to pull over a car in the...
BEAR, DE
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

'House of horrors': Man charged with decapitation of woman inside Philadelphia home

A man is facing charges after investigators say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon. A man, later identified as 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, was arrested blocks away from the house. Prosecutors announced charges against Shareef hours after the brutal killing, including murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Critically Injured In Sunday Morning Apartment Fire

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Wilmington that critically injured one person, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly before 2:00 am, occurred on the 300 block of Mary Street in the. Richardson Park development...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE

