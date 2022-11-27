Read full article on original website
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
NBC Philadelphia
Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic
Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | 3 hospitalized following rollover crash in Bear
Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Pulaski Highway in Bear that left one vehicle overturned. The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on Route 40 west of Walther Road. New Castle County police said they attempted to pull over a car in the...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
fox29.com
'House of horrors': Man charged with decapitation of woman inside Philadelphia home
A man is facing charges after investigators say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon. A man, later identified as 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, was arrested blocks away from the house. Prosecutors announced charges against Shareef hours after the brutal killing, including murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail.
firststateupdate.com
Man Critically Injured In Sunday Morning Apartment Fire
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Wilmington that critically injured one person, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly before 2:00 am, occurred on the 300 block of Mary Street in the. Richardson Park development...
fox29.com
Police: Woman found with 'severed head' in Philadelphia home, man in custody
Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday. A man was arrested, but police have not shared his connection to the killing.
fox29.com
Philadelphia couple searching for dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia couple is frantically searching for their beloved dog who they say was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo for the past two weeks and have even recruited professional dog trackers.
fox29.com
Child found safe after being inside stolen car in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was asleep in the backseat of his father's car when it was stolen Monday night in West Philadelphia. The 2019 Honda CRV was left running on the 200 block of South 52nd Street while the boy's father brought something inside a nearby business.
fox29.com
SWAT team finds man barricaded in basement after he reportedly robbed a Collegeville AT&T store
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - The Upper Merion Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a man being barricaded in a basement after police say he robbed an AT&T store in Collegeville. On Monday, just after 10 a.m., the Collegeville Borough Police Department received a 911 call about a...
fox29.com
Police: Suspects steal items for Strawberry Mansion mini mart, point gun at employee when confronted
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in connection with a robbery at a store in Strawberry Mansion, according to police. Authorities say two men wearing ski masks walked into a Sunoco Gas Station Mini Mart...
WDEL 1150AM
Man hospitalized in stable condition after overnight shooting in Wilmington
A 39-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 100-block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington. Police said the shooting was reported at about 2:47 a.m. Monday. The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at (302)...
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man wanted for killing man 'walking down street' in Norristown arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The search for a murder suspect has come to an end after officials say a 41-year-old Philadelphia man is now in custody. Eugene Ware was wanted in connection to the death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy, who was shot to death on the 900 bock of West Main Street in Norristown last week.
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
fox29.com
Man, 39, in critical condition after being shot in Northern Liberties, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital critically injured after being shot in the chest in Northern Liberties, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Sunday around 11:37 p.m. on the 400 block of W Girard Avenue. Officials say a 39-year-old man was shot one time in...
firststateupdate.com
Reports: One Airlifter After Being Struck By Own Vehicle On Roth Bridge
Just after 7:45, Monday morning rescue crews from the Delaware City and Odessa Fire Companies along with New Castle County Paramedics and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 responded to Route 1 atop the Roth Bridge for reports of a rollover crash. First arriving found at least three vehicles...
fox29.com
$20k reward offered for suspect who shot Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, police say
FRANKFORD - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of shooting a parking enforcement officer in Philadelphia. Authorities say the officer, identified as Timothy McKenzie by the PPA, was shot just before 4 p.m. on November 25 on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.
