Take a look at the off-grid property billed as the 'most remote house' in England set in a stunning landscape

By Bethany Dawson
 3 days ago

  • England's most remote house, according to estate agents, and its 3,000 acres of land is up for sale.
  • The six-bedroom, five-bathroom Skiddaw House is off-grid and is totally self-maintained.
  • Shooting rights are included in the sale of the unique estate with a price tag of $11.9 million.

High on a mountainside sits a property listed as the "most remote" house in England.

Nestled amid the inspiring landscape of England's Lake District , the isolated six-bedroom, five-bathroom Skiddaw House is off-grid. Its electricity comes from private solar panels, and water is supplied by mountain springs, according to the website of Mitchell's Land Agency, which is organizing its sale.

The house can only be reached on foot or using an ATV as the path from the road is too narrow for a car, according to the Guardian. The fastest recommended walking route takes over an hour.

Mitchell's Land Agency does not list an exact price for the house, but The Guardian reported they understood the price tag is in the region of £10 million, or about $11.9 million.

Originally built as a grouse shooting lodge in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont, the house has had many uses, including a shepherd dwelling and school field center. It is currently used as a youth hostel.

Prospective buyers of this unique estate and its 3,000 acres of moorland will also be given shooting rights for the area.

The hostel is the highest in the UK and will continue to operate until 2027, even after the sale of the building, Insider has been told.

Skiddaw House sits 1,500 feet above sea level and the land being sold includes three mountain tops. The property is completely isolated, with no other building visible from the lot.

"It could interest everyone from a grouse shooting enthusiast to a rewilder and everything in between," Gavin Bland, a Cumbrian sheep farmer, who bought the property in 2015, told The Guardian.

Bland added that he's not too worried if the property doesn't sell, telling The Guardian: "If it doesn't sell, it doesn't sell … there is no point in me dropping my price. It will just be another 100 years before anyone gets the chance to buy it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

