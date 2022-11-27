ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WNCT

Where Medicaid, medical marijuana, sports betting stand in North Carolina as Berger resumes role as state Senate leader

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), perhaps the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, will keep his hands on the reins of the General Assembly for the next two years. Berger on Monday was voted Senate president pro tempore – more generally known as “Senate leader” – by his peers, continuing in […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

What to watch as Arizona moves to certify 2022 election amid GOP pushback

A Republican-led county in Arizona is threatening to hold up the state’s certification of the 2022 midterm results after Cochise County failed to meet a Monday deadline to certify its election results. While all of the counties in the Grand Canyon State were required to certify their results by Monday, Cochise County’s refusal to do […]
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

FLORIDA (WFLA) – When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. The manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella), according to the Guinness World Records,...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Local health systems get creative to fill open positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hospitals across the state and nation are struggling to keep nurses staffed. It’s also impacting two major healthcare systems in Eastern North Carolina. “North Carolina is projected to have 17,000 nurses as a gap between the next 5 to 7 years,” said Dr. Daphne Brewington, senior vice president nurse executive for […]
GREENVILLE, NC

