fox35orlando.com

Here's where you can get a fresh Christmas tree in Florida

The smell of fresh pine floating around the home during the holidays can ignite such jolly feelings — especially when the crisp scent comes from a Christmas tree straight off a Florida farm. Those living in Central and North Florida have a couple of options to choose from when...
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Christmas in the Park brings holiday music and Tiffany windows to Winter Park on Thursday

Of all the holiday events in Orlando — and for that matter Florida — there’s really nothing like Christmas in the Park. Taking over Central Park in the heart of Winter Park in the early evening hours, the folks at the Morse Museum set up a dazzling array of their Tiffany windows (most with a sacred bent) throughout the park, lit dramatically and paired with the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble running through a program of holiday gems and chestnuts. Now in its 44th year, this is a tradition worth taking in. 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org, free.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

40+ BEST Free and Cheap Holiday Events in Tampa Bay

The holidays are expensive, so why not save a bit with these awesome free and cheap holiday events in Tampa Bay! We’re sharing everything from beautiful holiday light displays to free community events and free photos with Santa to carry you through the season. Related: 40+ Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay […]
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials believe the...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
ORANGE CITY, FL
bungalower

Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall

Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit

With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

2022 Christmas Parade: The Basics

Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Lakeland on Thursday evening for the spectacle of the annual Christmas parade and fireworks. When: 7 p.m. Thursday, beginning with fireworks over Lake Mirror. Where: RP Funding Center and back via Lake Mirror. Check the route map above. Route change: There’s...
LAKELAND, FL

