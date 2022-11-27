Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Here's where you can get a fresh Christmas tree in Florida
The smell of fresh pine floating around the home during the holidays can ignite such jolly feelings — especially when the crisp scent comes from a Christmas tree straight off a Florida farm. Those living in Central and North Florida have a couple of options to choose from when...
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
Christmas in the Park brings holiday music and Tiffany windows to Winter Park on Thursday
Of all the holiday events in Orlando — and for that matter Florida — there’s really nothing like Christmas in the Park. Taking over Central Park in the heart of Winter Park in the early evening hours, the folks at the Morse Museum set up a dazzling array of their Tiffany windows (most with a sacred bent) throughout the park, lit dramatically and paired with the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble running through a program of holiday gems and chestnuts. Now in its 44th year, this is a tradition worth taking in. 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org, free.
fox35orlando.com
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida
Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.
Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway
We live in one of the nation's top tourist destinations and most of our Orlando hotels and resorts are offering deals for local couples itching for a change of scenery. If you're feeling ready for a mini getaway (even if... The post Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
40+ BEST Free and Cheap Holiday Events in Tampa Bay
The holidays are expensive, so why not save a bit with these awesome free and cheap holiday events in Tampa Bay! We’re sharing everything from beautiful holiday light displays to free community events and free photos with Santa to carry you through the season. Related: 40+ Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay […]
WESH
Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary
ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
fox35orlando.com
Mystery items found at beach in Daytona Beach Shores
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said the items were found in the 2800 block of Daytona Beach Shores. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials believe the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit
With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County sees third possible migrant boat wash ashore in just two months
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Three makeshift boats that likely carried migrants have washed up in Brevard County in the past couple of months. While it's not uncommon to see it in south Florida, it's much rarer that far up the coast. In Melbourne Beach, the most recent boat has been...
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
2022 Christmas Parade: The Basics
Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Lakeland on Thursday evening for the spectacle of the annual Christmas parade and fireworks. When: 7 p.m. Thursday, beginning with fireworks over Lake Mirror. Where: RP Funding Center and back via Lake Mirror. Check the route map above. Route change: There’s...
