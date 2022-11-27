Of all the holiday events in Orlando — and for that matter Florida — there’s really nothing like Christmas in the Park. Taking over Central Park in the heart of Winter Park in the early evening hours, the folks at the Morse Museum set up a dazzling array of their Tiffany windows (most with a sacred bent) throughout the park, lit dramatically and paired with the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble running through a program of holiday gems and chestnuts. Now in its 44th year, this is a tradition worth taking in. 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org, free.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO