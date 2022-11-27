Read full article on original website
Early poll on 2024 North Carolina governor’s race has 1 surprise suggestion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We told you a couple of weeks ago that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein were perhaps the best bets to be their parties’ nominees for governor in 2024. Now Carolina Forward is out with a poll that supports our small survey, saying […]
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
Tracking the Tropics: Lessons learned from the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season
The last day of November marks the end of hurricane season and although the Atlantic season ended up near average, it was anything but uneventful.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
14 people killed in crashes in Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police released preliminary data Tuesday, emphasizing that eight of the people who died in vehicles were not wearing a seatbelt.
National Park Service approves Cape Hatteras lighthouse repair
Former Virginia State Police trooper accused of killing California family after ‘catfishing’ victim’s teenage daughter
Edwards obtained the teen's personal information and traveled from Virginia to her home in Riverside, California, where police say he killed the teen's grandmother, grandfather and mother inside their home, on Friday, Nov. 25.
Police investigating shooting at Walmart parking lot in Henrico County
Henrico police are investigating a homicide shooting situation at a Walmart parking lot in Tuckahoe.
Virginia is offering to help low-income residents pay their water bills – Here’s how to apply
Do you need help paying your water bill? Virginia is offering to help! See if you're eligible for program assistance here
