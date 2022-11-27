Read full article on original website
Related
COVID, Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell The Difference.
It can be pretty hard to tell these circulating viruses apart, but experts share some tips for deciphering your symptoms.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored
A mother who battled thyroid cancer aged 27 has revealed the symptoms she ignored weeks before her diagnosis, from dry skin to brittle hair.Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of the signs for weeks and was only diagnosed after her husband, Matthew Mcknight, 36, “forced” her to see a doctor.She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the autumn of 2014, despite having no family history and being “young, fit and healthy”.Christina - who now has a five-year-old son - thought her symptoms were caused by stress after she landed a promotion at her job at a commercial bank.However, her...
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Should you drink water before bed? Experts chime in
Some people may keep a water bottle near their bedside for a nighttime sip, but experts say drinking water at this time could lead to disrupted sleep if one is not careful. It appears it's not all doom and gloom, though, if parting ways with water before bed is something that doesn’t mesh well with already-established nighttime routines.
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult. The vet and I eventually settled on my hydrangeas as the source of the problem – but keeping Scout away from them didn’t work. She started to seem tired all the time – highly concerning in a typically hyper yellow Lab puppy. Then one day Scout vomited up a hairball – but not...
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!
Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts
When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid
That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Whether eggs should be stored in the refrigerator is an age-old debate. Here’s where you should keep your eggs and why.
Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!
While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Thinning Hair? Health Experts Say You May Be Missing This One Essential Nutrient In Your Diet
If you’re noticing more and more strands falling out and want to find the cause, many hair health experts suggest analyzing your diet first and foremost. While hair loss for many of us is inevitable with age, a diet devoid of enough protein can lead to thinner locks and weaker tresses in general.
EatThis
New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
18K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0