Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet’s Latest Watch Revives an Archival Style Made for a 16th-Century Pope

Imagine, if you will, that it’s the mid-17th century… and you’re the Pope. In other words: you’re a baller, and you can do whatever the heck you please. Such was the case roughly 400 years ago when Pope Alexander VII was suffering from insomnia—insomnia, he posited, that was made worse due to the ticking of a clock. Putting in a special request to the Campani brothers—clockmakers based in Rome—he ordered a “night clock” that wouldn’t disturb his precious slumber. The brothers delivered a special timepiece on which the time was read not conventionally via a dial with hours around the periphery,...
US News and World Report

Snap Employees to Be in Offices 80% of Time From End-Feb (Nov 28)

(Reuters) - Snap Inc will require employees to work from its offices 80% of the time, starting from the end of February, the company said on Monday. "After working remotely for so long, we're excited to get everyone back together next year with our new 80/20 hybrid model," a spokesperson for the social media platform said in an emailed statement.

