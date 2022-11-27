ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
SheKnows

As Young & Restless Buries Chance and Abby’s Marriage, Melissa Ordway Teases What May Be His Next Love Interest

After a shocking twist, Young & Restless appears to be making haste to leave Abby and Chance’s fairytale romance in the rearview. What does it mean for the characters?. Well, Abby and Devon are still reeling after their lust-filled romp through his penthouse, being caught in the act, and their respective break-ups. We get it, it’s a lot. Devon is haunting the bars of Genoa City after his inability to convince Amanda to stay on in his life or at Chancellor-Winters, and Abby was last seen crying on her mother’s shoulder.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
SheKnows

General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’

Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
SheKnows

Ridge Makes His Next Move — and Thomas Is Hit With Consequences for His Actions

In the Forrester living room, Taylor implores Ridge to please say something. Thomas interjects, “Dad…” but Ridge cuts him off with, “Don’t talk.” He needs Thomas to be quiet while he tries to figure out what kind of man he’s looking at — a man who would call child protective services on his own kid, have him interrogated and make him lie, just to break up his marriage. Thomas says, “I didn’t ask him to lie.” Ridge bellows, “Oh, stop!!” Taylor intervenes and tells Ridge she should have told him, but this is their wedding day. He said the CPS call had nothing to do with them getting married, “But does it?” Tell me, Ridge? Are we going to be husband and wife?”
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
SheKnows

General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine

Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: Life-or-Death Showdown Leads to an ‘Ending You Won’t See Coming’

Holly’s desperate plot is about to go up in flames. General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Holly for a second time… would it? It’s sure starting to seem that way. The week of November 28, Emma Samms’ iconic character becomes so desperate to deliver the much-ballyhooed necklace to Victor, thereby saving son Ethan from his clutches, that she takes Laura hostage, Soap Opera Digest reports.

