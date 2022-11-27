Read full article on original website
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
News Roundup: The Future of ‘Sinn,’ Second Chance Romances and Flashbacks Galore
Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up and even a few tidbits about your favorite primetime shows!
Ridge Makes His Next Move — and Thomas Is Hit With Consequences for His Actions
In the Forrester living room, Taylor implores Ridge to please say something. Thomas interjects, “Dad…” but Ridge cuts him off with, “Don’t talk.” He needs Thomas to be quiet while he tries to figure out what kind of man he’s looking at — a man who would call child protective services on his own kid, have him interrogated and make him lie, just to break up his marriage. Thomas says, “I didn’t ask him to lie.” Ridge bellows, “Oh, stop!!” Taylor intervenes and tells Ridge she should have told him, but this is their wedding day. He said the CPS call had nothing to do with them getting married, “But does it?” Tell me, Ridge? Are we going to be husband and wife?”
Bold & Beautiful’s Wedding Heartbreak Just Might Unleash a Shocking Side of Taylor That We Never Even Suspected Was There
Sheila may not be the scariest thing on the show for much longer. After the fit hits the shan this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is sure to once again be left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. Not only will Ridge’s “commitment” to his bride have wavered in the wake of the revelation that Brooke didn’t call CPS on Thomas, but the dressmaker will know that Taylor was willing to marry him without ever doing him the courtesy of telling the truth. We can just imagine how the scene might play out.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped Our All-Time Favorite Episode: Sheila Gets Busted!
For months, Bold & Beautiful fans have been asking when Sheila will finally pay for having shot Steffy and Finn. Sure, just about everyone in Los Angeles (and Genoa City) thinks that the iconic troublemaker is dead, but in reality, the Young & Restless transplant is merely toeless and plotting her next scheme.
Young & Restless’ Devon Is On the Verge of a Major Move — With Spectacular Consequences
It’s clear to us the path that he should be sent down in the wake of his breakup with Amanda. The Young and the Restless’ Devon has landed at a crossroads — in other words, the perfect place to stop and take stock. It would be tempting, of course, to chalk it up his betrayal of Amanda as a one-off, an act of unfaithfulness that was out of character. Except, Devon would have to realize upon reflection, it wasn’t a one-off.
The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget
In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
After a Momentous First With Her 8-Year-Old, General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Lets Fans ‘See How Cute This Little Nugget Looks in Her Winter Outfit’
The ABC soap actress’ mini-me could be following in her mom’s footsteps. Who knew that General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) was a NASCAR fan?! The ABC soap actress not only let fans know that she “grew up watching and going to a lot of NASCAR races,” but she shared a special moment with her daughter Harper, as well as a close-up of the sweet “little nugget” she’s become.
Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins' 18th Birthday With a Breathtaking Candid Throwback Photo
Julia Roberts is reminding us that time is both a gift and a thief as she celebrates her twins‘ 18th birthday. Sharing a rare Instagram post and an even rarer throwback photo, Roberts honored Hazel and Phinnaeus’ special day by writing, “🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you.” The photo is a candid snap of Roberts as a young mother standing in a rustic kitchen with the twins as infants. One sits in a bouncer while the actress holds the other, looking absolutely breathtaking without trying at all. She’s wearing a pretty, fitted summer dress with one strap hanging off her shoulder, hair pulled back in...
Taylor Puts Ridge on the Hot Seat After He Rages at Thomas
At the Forrester mansion, a fuming Ridge tells Thomas now that Douglas is out of the room, he’s going to need some answers. Thomas states, “You’re angry.” Ridge assures his son he has no idea how angry he is. He rants that he called CPS and changed his voice to sound like Brooke. Thomas argues that doesn’t change how much he loves his mom. Ridge thought Thomas was a changed man, but he’s not. “You did this,” he growls, “You betrayed me.”
Candace Cameron Bure Escalates 'Full House' Feud With Former Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Over 'Traditional Marriage' Drama
Is there anything pettier in 2022 than an Instagram unfollow? Well, that’s exactly what Candace Cameron Bure did to Full House co-star and friend Jodie Sweetin amid their feud over marriage equality. (And if you are wondering, Sweetin still follows Bure.) The women have taken different sides to the argument, but the former Hallmark star seems to be the one who is more upset than Sweetin. The entire debacle began when Bure defended her move to the Great American Family network which is leaning into the idea of “traditional marriage,” meaning a union between a man and woman. After Jojo Siwa...
This 'Real Housewives' Alum Claims She & Prince Harry Had a Brief Fling in The Early 2000s
Right when we think we know everything about Prince Harry, and what to expect in his upcoming memoir, someone else throws a curveball. It turns out Harry had a brief fling with Catherine Ommanney, and if that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because you probably recognize her as a former Real Housewives member. The Real Housewives of DC alum revealed that she apparently had a short-lived fling with Prince Harry back in 2006. In a recent interview with the Sun, she claimed they met at a bar in Chelsea when she was 34 and he was 21. She recounted that they...
General Hospital’s Chad Duell and Laura Wright Drop Photos to Whet Your Appetite for What’s to Come
We hope all of our readers had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends and though the holiday has passed, there is one more treat in store for General Hospital fans. On November 29, the ABC soap will celebrate turkey day in Port Charles and Laura Wright (Carly) and Chad Duell, who plays her onscreen son Michael, have given their followers a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes.
A Legacy Character’s General Hospital Return Could Be a Precursor to the Moment Fans Have Been Waiting For
We might be seeing Rocco Falconeri back in the mix very soon on General Hospital… Finn Carr, who took over the role from Brady Bauer back in July, posted an Instagram story on Monday, November 28, with a shot from inside a studio with the picture captioned, “And we’re back!” Now, the young actor wasn’t clear whether or not the pic was taken from inside the ABC Studios but considering he was last seen in September and with the holidays around the corner, well, there’s a very good chance that’s exactly where he was filming new scenes.
Kaley Cuoco Looks Blissful in Sweet New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco is all baby bliss in new bump photos she shared on her Instagram Story, and our hearts are melting from the pure happiness she’s sharing during her first pregnancy. Snapping a sweet mirror photo with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco looks buoyant and content with a peaceful smile on her face while Pelphrey lovingly cradles her bump from behind, looking just as happy as his parenting partner-to-be. Cuoco typed a cute “M&D,” presumably standing for “mom and dad,” and gave a shoutout to her maternity dress from the Gap. The actress wore the flowing navy blue floral print dress with...
‘Love is Blind’: Iyanna Cries on Instagram After Divorce From Jarrette Becomes Finalized
Another 'Love Is Blind' couple have called it quits. Season 2 introduced Iyanna and Jarrette and fans believed Iyanna deserved better.
Brendan Fraser’s Rarely-Seen Sons Accompanied Him on the Red Carpet & They Both Share One Striking Trait With Their Dad
Brendan Fraser attended a screening of The Whale at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night with two of his three sons by his side. Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, posed for rare photos on the red carpet with their dad, showing off their unique sense of style. Holden was dressed in a dark blue suede coat buttoned over a gray turtleneck with his dark black hair brushed neatly to the side. Leland, on the other hand, wore a black jacket and pants with a ‘70s-style button-down shirt. His nails were painted dark blue, and he wore his long red hair down...
Holly Takes [Spoiler] Hostage as She Flees With the Diamonds — and Heather Runs Into a Familiar Face
Dante visits Heather in Spring Ridge where she is recuperating after the accident. Dante finds her in her cell painting. He needs to question her about the prison transport crash. Heather offers to tell him everything he wants to know, for a price. Dante isn’t authorized to make a deal, so she suggests he come back with someone who can. Dante departs, and Heather knocks on the door for the guard. She asks Craig if he could escort her to make a phone call.
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Brett Has a Possible New Love Interest, Showrunner Teases
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 has a new love interest for Brett now that Casey is gone, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, but falling in love again is a ways off for Brett.
