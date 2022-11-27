Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF Chief: We won’t allow any politician to intervene in commanders’ decisions
Israel Defense Forces commanders and they alone will determine the norms and values of the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi declared on Wednesday amid the controversy surrounding last week’s altercation between two soldiers and far-left provocateurs in Hebron. “We will not allow any politician, not...
Cleveland Jewish News
A Zionist paragon is honored, four years after his heroic death
On September 16, 2018, Israel lost one of its fiercest defenders when a knife-wielding Palestinian stabbed Efrat resident Ari Fuld in the back at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of Jerusalem. Fuld used his last breaths of life to chase down and shoot the attacker, wounding him and saving the lives of other Israelis in the terrorist’s path.
Cleveland Jewish News
Activist punched by soldier in Hebron placed under house arrest—report
Two Israelis who were part of a group of activists visiting Hebron in Judea on Friday were placed under house arrest for five days on Sunday and instructed not to return to the city for two weeks after being questioned on suspicion of assault and disturbing the peace. A third...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF soldier who taunted left-wing provocateurs in Hebron gets 10 days in prison
The Israeli military on Tuesday sentenced a soldier who taunted a left-wing provocateur in Hebron to 10 days in military prison, Israeli media reported. The soldier, from the Givati infantry brigade, was suspended on Friday two military disciplinary transgressions: publicly promoting a political party, and having illegal insignia attached to his uniform.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yesha Council calls on Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers from anarchists, terror-supporting organizations
The Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, on Sunday called for the Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers against provocations by anarchists, activists and terror-supporting organizations. Yesha has long warned about such activists and their goal of harming the IDF and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorism in Israel rose by over 300 percent in 2020, IDF figures show
There have been 280 terrorist incidents in Israel so far this year, compared with just 91 in 2021, according to figures revealed by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday. A further 500 attacks were thwarted by Israeli security forces during the same period, according to Military Intelligence assessments. Shooting attacks...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA raids ‘large Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab’ in Jenin
Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran condemns four to death for cooperating with the ‘Zionist regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s Likud reaches coalition deal with Noam Party
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu struck a coalition deal with Noam Party head Avi Maoz on Sunday night that will make the latter a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, according to media reports. Maoz, who is considered an opponent of LGBTQ rights, will reportedly oversee a new...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli woman seriously injured in terror attack near Jerusalem
An Israeli woman was seriously injured on Tuesday in a terrorist attack on Route 60 near Kochav Yaakov in the Binyamin region, just north of Jerusalem, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Her assailant was shot dead by police following a brief pursuit. First responders treated the woman for a...
Cleveland Jewish News
German Bishop tasked with fighting antisemitism preached anti-Israel ideas
A former German state bishop recently appointed to fight Jew-hatred delivered a sermon in 2017 in which he stated that Israel’s “occupation” of the disputed territories “deforms souls.”. “On a meeting trip with members of the Lutheran World Federation to Israel-Palestine in November, we were able...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli, US air forces simulate strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense minister, Turkish counterpart condemn terrorism in Jerusalem and Istanbul
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hulisi Akar, by telephone on Tuesday, according to Gantz’s office. Gantz expressed his condolences to the Turkish people over “the criminal terror attack in Istanbul” that occurred on Nov. 13, which killed six people and injured dozens more.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN ambassador: Mideast Jews were victims of the ‘real Nakba’
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated an exhibit on Tuesday highlighting the expulsion of Jews from Middle East countries, calling the story of these Jewish refugees the “real Nakba.”. The Palestinians have long used the Arabic term “Nakba,” or catastrophe, to describe Israel’s creation and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Top Israeli cop says closing in on Jerusalem bus stop bombing perpetrators
The perpetrators of last week’s twin terrorist bombings in Jerusalem will be apprehended in the near future, a top Israel Border Police official said on Wednesday. “In the coming days we will get to each and every one of those involved…and bring them to justice,” Ch. Supt. Oded Aflalo, the Border Police’s head of operations, said in an interview with Kan Radio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab Israeli sentenced to 10 years for 2021 Akko mob assault of Jewish man
Adam Bashir was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for his part in the lynching attempt on Mor Ganashvili in Akko on May 12, 2021. The Haifa District Court convicted Bashir of terror assault with the intent to cause harm after he hurled a rock at Ganashvili’s car and subsequently shattered a window with a club in an effort to gravely injure or maim Ganashvili for a nationalistic and ideological motive. Ganashvili then exited the vehicle and was beaten by the Arab mob.
Cleveland Jewish News
3,000-year-old scarab found in Israel during school field trip
A 3,000-year-old stone scarab was recently discovered at Azor, some four miles southeast of Tel Aviv, during an eighth-grade school field trip, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday. The carvings on the scarab depict what is believed to be the bestowing of legitimacy on a local ruler. “We were...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Middle East envoy says the region reaching a ‘boiling point’
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “reaching a boiling point,” given a surge in violence in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the United Nations’ point man in Jerusalem warned on Monday. “High levels of violence…including attacks against Israeli and Palestinian civilians, increased use of arms, and settler-related violence, have caused...
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
