Bose QuietComfort 45 hit lowest price ever in Cyber Monday deal

Never undervalue a great pair of active noise-cancelling headphones. The ability to tune out all of the outside noise around you and tune into your music is absolutely essential to holiday travel. That's why we're glad that one of the best noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for Cyber Monday deals .

Right now the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $249 at Amazon . That’s almost 25% off the full retail price of $329, and brings the ANC headphones down to their lowest-ever price according to CamelCamelCamel .

Best of all, all color variations are available – if you want to opt for the Midnight Grey or Blue Smoke colorways, there's no extra charge. (Note that we've also found this same discounted price available at Best Buy and Walmart if you'd rather shop at those retailers instead of Amazon.)

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. Even better, this $80 saving brings the headphones back down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends. Similar deals can be found at Best Buy and Walmart . View Deal

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review we said that these are “a no-brainer for Bose fans" and rival the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for the best headphones in 2022.

Like the Sony, the Bose QC45 offer high-end active noise canceling – some of the best ANC we've experienced on any set of headphones. We also loved the surprisingly useful Bose Music App that can be downloaded for free.

In terms of audio performance, the QuietComfort 45 offers excellent sound quality that lean toward the warm end of the frequency spectrum, but also produce plenty of detail and crisp mids. Audiophiles will appreciate the fact that frequency range is increased when listening in wired mode with lows being punchier and more pronounced.

Admittedly, the call quality could be better, and you can't turn off ANC to save even more battery life, but overall you'll be very happy with these headphones.

We thought the Bose QuietComfort 45 were a good deal at full retail price, so at nearly 25% off via this Amazon Black Friday sale, it's even easier to recommend a purchase.

For more savings, see our Cyber Monday headphone deals roundup and check out our Cyber Monday deals hub, where we're tracking the best sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.