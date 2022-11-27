Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
securities.io
“The Wait is Over” at Fidelity as Crypto Accounts Go Live
‘The wait is over,’ says the email Fidelity sent to customers who have been on the waiting list for its newly launched digital assets platform Fidelity Crypto. Fidelity announced its plans to launch a digital assets trading platform three weeks ago. Fidelity’s new trading platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade digital assets – Bitcoin and Ethereum initially. Some of the perks retail investors would enjoy on the platform include commission-free trading.
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
bitcoinist.com
Begin 2023 With These Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos
Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion trend that has given the average investor greater control and the potential for higher profits. Cryptocurrencies, which use blockchain technology to operate, can also be credited with popularizing the notion of decentralized finance, which promotes financial services with little interference from third-party organizations.
cryptoslate.com
Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend
Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
bitcoinist.com
What Is Cryptocurrency? And How Do Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Avalanche Work?
Blockchain technology is redefining the contemporary financial era. It can remain decentralised without third-party interference, have freedom from censorship, and is traceable. Cryptocurrencies build on blockchain technology, verifying transactions using cryptography rather than a centralised authority. Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) both use blockchain technology, boasting two fast blockchains that...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency markets continue their struggle to recover from the FTX-Alameda contagion. Altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) started the current week with red candles. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to move above...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
bitcoinist.com
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
bitcoinist.com
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
u.today
SHIB May Finally Take over SOL, Millions of XRP Moved by Bitstamp, Capital Venture Founder Makes Prediction on Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. SHIB can finally take over Solana in market cap top if these things happen. Per CoinMarketCap’s data, Shiba Inu has yet again surpassed Solana in terms of market capitalization. It is possible that the take of SHIB over SOL at the top will remain, considering a number of positive and negative price triggers. SHIB, being Dogecoin’s copycat, is benefiting from all the factors driving up the price of the first meme coin. The next chance for another rally is DOGE’s birthday, Dec. 6. SOL, on the other hand, is still under pressure due to its affiliation with FTX and Alameda Research. As it turned out, not all SOL tokens were sold during the global sell-off, with 46.8 million SOL still owned by Alameda.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Set To Delist $XRP From Its Platform
The crypto giant will stop supporting BCH, ETC, and XLM as well. Low usage has been cited as the reason for this move. This news had minimal impact on the prices of these tokens. As of 5 December 2022, Coinbase will stop supporting XRP on its platform. The firm, which...
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Bitcoin? 3 Price Prediction Scenarios for BTC
It’s been a wild ride for the crypto market in 2022. Analysts and investors alike are not optimistic about the near-future and believe a recovery will take some more time. With rare exception, all tokens are down so investors aren’t even sure where to begin investing, instead turning to safer assets.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year
This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance
In a recent tweet, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is known for co-founding Ethereum, shared his take on the importance of governance rights for cryptocurrency investors. Buterin believes that the notion that governance rights make a certain cryptocurrency valuable is "pathological." Paying $500 to get a 0.0001% chance to influence...
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Ethereum? Here’s What Every Investor Should Know
Ethereum’s price has been plummeting since late 2021. While $5000 seemed like an easy target for ETH last year, that is not the case now. Even the much-anticipated Merge was unable to give a boost to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in the persistently bearish market. Does that mean...
