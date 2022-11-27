Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
MnM Hockey Podcast: NHL Trades, Goalies, Auston Matthews, and Name That Captain
Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Hockey Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week, Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.
NHL Predictions: November 29th Including Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames.
Winnipeg Jets Are An Improved Team Under New Head Coach
Depending on how a team finishes the year and what transpires during it, changes can be made. Every team wants to improve and reach the ultimate goal. This past off-season saw a coaching carousel go around the league. One team that underwent that change was the Winnipeg Jets. Former Head Coach Paul Maurice stepped down, and as a result, the team missed the playoffs. It’s a new year, and the 2022-23 Winnipeg Jets are led by former Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness.
Player Development Of First-Round Picks: John Quenneville
NHL player development seems to always result in more questions than answers. How likely is it for a top pick to pan out? What makes a player a “steal”? Last Word On Hockey will be starting a new series on how to properly develop prospects from all different spots throughout the draft. This week’s piece involves draft picks in the back-half of the first round and how they were used early in their careers.
Chicago Bears Received Crushing Injury News On Tuesday Morning
The Chicago Bears' Week 12 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets was messy from the start. Up until minutes before kickoff, the Bears hadn't disclosed whether Nathan Peterman or Trevor Siemian would start at quarterback. This disfunction carried into the game, as standout Bears Darnell ...
Fantasy Hockey 2022-23 Week 8: Studs, Duds, and Sleepers
Every Monday, Last Word on Hockey will survey the Fantasy Hockey landscape and select a handful of players to assist in your weekly match. We will attempt to select “Studs” who may be available in your league as opposed to who we know are already owned by other teams. The “Duds” will most certainly be taken and will serve as a warning when you have “who do I start/sit” questions. The “Sleepers” will be almost exclusively available in most leagues. We will also attempt to have a mix of players that will apply to traditional leagues as well as banger leagues. All ownership numbers are based on Sunday research and may be slightly different at the time of publication. Here are our selections for Week 8:
NHL Predictions: November 30th with San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kris Letang Out Indefinitely After Suffering Stroke
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that defenseman Kris Letang would be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke Monday. Letang will undergo further evaluation, but the team reports that he is not currently experiencing any lasting effects, and does not expect his status to affect his career long-term. Pittsburgh Penguins Defenceman Kris...
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
NHL Rumours: Hurricanes Exploring Options to Bolster Defence
Over this past summer, the Carolina Hurricanes made waves with some heavy-hitting defenceman trades. The team sent Anthony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for draft picks. This turned heads, considering DeAngelo quarterbacked the team’s powerplay and scored 51 points in just 64 contests. Teams atop the NHL don’t frequently part ways with their highest-scoring defenders. That said, everything clicked just one week later. The Canes acquired Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, in exchange for prospects and a draft pick. They grabbed a depth defenceman in Dylan Coghlan from the Vegas Golden Knights, too. Despite these moves, the Hurricanes continue exploring options on defence around the league today.
Heat And Celtics Starting Lineups
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups.
Dallas Stars Extend Elite Forward
It wasn’t long ago that Dallas Stars General Manager, Jim Nill was catching heat from fans for dragging out contract negotiations with Jason Robertson. Now that Robertson is leading the league in goals and among the top for points, that deal makes Nill look like a genius. And with just over a quarter of the season gone, Nill strikes again. The news dropped that he signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year, 8.45 million dollar AAV deal.
Bucks And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks are facing off in Manhattan on Wednesday.
NHL Rumours: Canadian Team Looking To Add Grit After Star Goes Down
The Edmonton Oilers have been in desperate need of a grinder style player event since Evander Kane suffered a nasty wrist injury a while back. Today’s edition looks at some Edmonton Oilers rumours. NHL Rumours: Canadian Team Looking To Add Grit. NHL Rumour: Edmonton Oilers looking to add more...
Bears nightmare season somehow just got worse
The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break. Not only are the Bears losing games left and right, but key players are dropping like flies due to injuries. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Darnell Mooney, who leads the team in receiving yards, will be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
