fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri lawmakers looking ahead to 2023
MISSOURI — 2023 is still a month away. But Missouri lawmakers are looking ahead to the next legislative session, and getting ready to build the list of potential new laws. Hundreds of bills are about to launch for 2023. And local lawmakers will have several on the list. State...
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As...
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
“Drought Alert” extended for parts of Missouri
MISSOURI. — Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order to extend the state’s drought alert. 87 percent of Missouri faces abnormally dry conditions, with some of the worst in Jasper, Newton, Barton and Vernon Counties. Parson has been working with a “Drought Assessment Committee” to minimize the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol sees increase in school threats on anonymous hotline app
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s received more than 90 threats against schools so far this year through its app “Courage2Report.”. Students, parents, community members, and even educators can report any type of threat at the touch of a finger on their phone. With a large increase in reports since last year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said it’s now more important than ever to use the program.
Jamie Waterman enters not guilty plea as accessory in deadly kidnapping case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Missouri. Waterman, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after an Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead near Waterman’s Missouri residence earlier this month. He appeared in person with his attorney, Shane Cantin, in the Western District of Missouri federal court on November 28.
A Very Windy Tuesday; Cooling Off Tonight & Tomorrow
We will see a warm and windy Tuesday today as a dry cold front approaches from the west. Thanks to this same front we will see a colder night and Wednesday ahead of us. We will see gradual warming this week before rain chances enter our forecast this weekend. Temperatures...
Arvest Foundation Grants $5k to Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri for Giving Tuesday
Arvest has joined the charity initiative of Giving Tuesday, a global initiative on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage others to give back to their communities. The Arvest Foundation has granted $5,000 to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri. “We are so thrilled, on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,...
Thanksgiving MSHP holiday statistics
MISSOURI. — The “Missouri State Highway Patrol” has released its latest holiday numbers. There were a total of 414 crashes over the “Thanksgiving Holiday Counting Period.”. Eight people died in those crashes, and 115 were injured. Troopers also arrested 113 people for drunk driving and 35...
Eight traffic fatalities on Missouri highways during Thanksgiving holiday
KSNF/KODE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. One of those fatalities included an out-of-state pedestrian who died while crossing Highway 65 just south of Sedalia. The Patrol reports 52-year-old Mark Eduardos of Evansville, Tennessee, was struck Saturday night. Eduardos was...
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas. 19 miles north of Parks – Dundy County, Nebraska – 1 inch. Lisa Mussman, KDOT public affairs manager, says road crews started treating early this...
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 11-30-22
Very cold air has moved into the Four States behind a strong frontal boundary. After enjoying highs in the middle and upper 60s, temperatures dropped rapidly Tuesday night back into the 30s. And, the northwest winds between 15 and 25 miles an hour in that cold air mass created wind chills that made it feel more like the 20s. A low cloud deck followed the front into the area, and these clouds produced a few snow flurries through the evening hours in that strong cold air advection pattern. The low clouds drifted southeast out of the region earlier this morning. Sunshine will be with us throughout the day, as cloud cover will be limited in the dry northwesterly flow across the area. That insolation will boost high temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which will be at least ten degrees below average highs for the last day of November. After we suffer through a cold day today, we will enjoy a brief warming trend to end the work week. Highs should reach the lower 50s on Thursday, with even warmer max temperatures in the lower 60s, expected on Friday. After another cold front takes us back to the 40s for highs on Saturday, we will move into a warmer, unsettled period to start the new week on Sunday. As warm and moist air spreads north into the Four States both Sunday and Monday, the chance for rain will be on the increase with showers expected each day; and there may even be a rumble of thunder or two on Monday.
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year,...
