Very cold air has moved into the Four States behind a strong frontal boundary. After enjoying highs in the middle and upper 60s, temperatures dropped rapidly Tuesday night back into the 30s. And, the northwest winds between 15 and 25 miles an hour in that cold air mass created wind chills that made it feel more like the 20s. A low cloud deck followed the front into the area, and these clouds produced a few snow flurries through the evening hours in that strong cold air advection pattern. The low clouds drifted southeast out of the region earlier this morning. Sunshine will be with us throughout the day, as cloud cover will be limited in the dry northwesterly flow across the area. That insolation will boost high temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s, which will be at least ten degrees below average highs for the last day of November. After we suffer through a cold day today, we will enjoy a brief warming trend to end the work week. Highs should reach the lower 50s on Thursday, with even warmer max temperatures in the lower 60s, expected on Friday. After another cold front takes us back to the 40s for highs on Saturday, we will move into a warmer, unsettled period to start the new week on Sunday. As warm and moist air spreads north into the Four States both Sunday and Monday, the chance for rain will be on the increase with showers expected each day; and there may even be a rumble of thunder or two on Monday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO