WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers woman escapes serious injury in Sherwood Township rollover crash
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Three Rivers woman escaped serious injury on Monday afternoon when her vehicle rolled over multiple times in the area of Division and Babcock Roads. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m.. They report that according to...
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
WILX-TV
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Driver dead in crash with tree in Allegan Co.
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Allegan County Saturday.
1 arrested after crashing onto train tracks following chase
A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.
Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
Deputies are searching for a child they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of her.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
'It tore me apart'; Work tools stolen from Kent County woman's truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman says thieves took the tools she needs for work, and the sheriff's office is now investigating. It happened when Rebecca Perez's truck was broken into overnight off of 60th Street Southeast and Division Street. "It tore me apart," she says. She...
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
WWMTCw
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
WWMTCw
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
