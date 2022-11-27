ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
EATON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI

