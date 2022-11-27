Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
WKYT 27
Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of road, in Garrard County, has been shut down in both directions due to a hazmat situation. The Sheriff-Elect says crews are currently on Sugar Creek Road. Traffic is being re-directed in the area because of the hazmat situation. He did not go into detail about the situation.
fox56news.com
Man in custody after Lexington bank robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A suspect is now in custody facing robbery charges. Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lexington police responded to a robbery alarm at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. When they arrived, a suspect came out of the bank holding a metallic object, saying it was a...
WKYT 27
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
WTVQ
Sunday morning fire damages home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department is investigating after a home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department says they were called to the 500 block of Ashley Way for a structure fire just before 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke....
WTVQ
Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
fox56news.com
2 Clark County women accused in drowning death child
Two Clark County women have been charged in the death of a 14-month-old child. Court documents accuse 41-year-old Monica Goodwin and 44-year-old Erica Goodwin of leaving a child alone while they used drugs. Both women admitted to regularly during meth during an interview with Social Services. 2 Clark County women...
WKYT 27
Lexington mayor asks to expand city’s flock camera pilot program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is asking to expand the city’s flock camera pilot program. Earlier this year, 25 flock license plate readers were installed throughout the city. The readers take still photos of license plates, to help with local investigations. Mayor Gorton and Police Chief...
WKYT 27
Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is activating its emergency winter weather plan. The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says it goes into effect this evening. The plan increases capacity at shelters and extends hours. It will stay active through tomorrow morning. The Compassionate Caravan will also...
k105.com
2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub
Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
WKYT 27
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
WKYT 27
Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday online orders are out, and police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages. So what can you do to keep those porch pirates at bay?. Lexington police have some tips that include the use of those...
WTVQ
Lexington mayor, police chief ask council for 75 additional Flock license plate readers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In March, 25 flock license plate readers were scattered throughout Lexington in an effort to help police focus on criminal activity. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers are now asking Urban County Council members for an expansion of the Flock license plate reader program.
WKYT 27
Man accused of trying to drive car at Lexington police fails to appear in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of trying to drive his car at Lexington police officers is now facing a warrant for not appearing in court. Monday morning, Darion Reese was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court but did not appear. Reese did not show...
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
WKYT 27
Ky. man lives outside for a week to raise awareness for homelessness
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting today and for the next seven days, a Jessamine County man will intentionally live in an uninsulated dilapidated shack. He’ll stick it out with a thin mattress and little food. Johnny Templin is living in this uninsulated dilapidated shack that has been moved...
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Talks of changes to Scott County Detention Center on hold until new year
Changes could be coming to the Scott County Detention Center as county leaders work to address current capacity issues.
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. school board member resigns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools board member Christy Morris is resigning. The school board officially accepted her decision at a meeting Monday night. She represents District 1, which includes areas between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and...
WKYT 27
Georgetown leaders to vote on water rate increase
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Georgetown is weighing a controversial 61% water rate increase. Monday night, the city council held its first reading of the proposal. Several members of the community spoke to the council, expressing their concerns regarding the increase. Georgetown mayor Tom Prather told us this...
