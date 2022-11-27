ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Emergency shelters gear up for winter as N.H.’s housing crisis continues

Emergency overnight winter shelters open this week in some New Hampshire cities and towns, adding what shelter operators say is much-needed capacity as the weather gets colder. Year-round shelters in Keene and Manchester have already been at capacity and have had to turn some people away. “We really hate answering...
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
New Hampshire lawmakers set to vote on secretary of state

CONCORD, N.H. — Oversight of New Hampshire elections is on the line next week when the new Legislature meets to vote for a secretary of state. For the first time in 48 years, former Secretary of State Bill Gardner won't be up for a vote when the Legislature convenes to select a secretary of state. The incumbent is Secretary David Scanlan, Gardner's longtime deputy and a Republican who took over earlier this year.
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
Drug shows promise in reducing brain decline in Alzheimer's patients

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A breakthrough may be on the horizon for some people who suffer from Alzheimer's disease after researchers said trial data shows a new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients. The Phase 3 data from Massachusetts-based company Biogen and Japanese drugmaker Eisai showed that...
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
Tied New Hampshire State House race to be clarified by Legislature

CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will be just one or two seats after the recount and appeals process ended Monday. The Ballot Law Commission considered lingering issues Monday in the counts of some races. Richard Chamberlain, Brentwood town moderator for more than 40 years, took accountability for 27 absentee ballots that went uncounted in his town on election night due to an error.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit

A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
New COVID variants are taking over in Maine

(BDN) -- Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. The new bivalent booster protects against emerging...
Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
