WMUR.com
First-in-nation primary in question as DNC set to decide early 2024 primary calendar
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status is on the line this week as the Democratic National Committee prepares to set its early state voting calendar for 2024. Top Granite State Democrats are on their way to Washington, D.C., as the New Hampshire primary is facing what many...
NHPR
Emergency shelters gear up for winter as N.H.’s housing crisis continues
Emergency overnight winter shelters open this week in some New Hampshire cities and towns, adding what shelter operators say is much-needed capacity as the weather gets colder. Year-round shelters in Keene and Manchester have already been at capacity and have had to turn some people away. “We really hate answering...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
WMUR.com
University System of New Hampshire freezes tuition for fifth straight year
CONCORD, N.H. — The University System of New Hampshire will not be raising tuition next year. This is the fifth straight year tuition has been frozen for New Hampshire residents. The freeze is for UNH, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and Granite State College and only applies to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers set to vote on secretary of state
CONCORD, N.H. — Oversight of New Hampshire elections is on the line next week when the new Legislature meets to vote for a secretary of state. For the first time in 48 years, former Secretary of State Bill Gardner won't be up for a vote when the Legislature convenes to select a secretary of state. The incumbent is Secretary David Scanlan, Gardner's longtime deputy and a Republican who took over earlier this year.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 2 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. There have now been 2,814 deaths related to the virus in the state. Health officials also reported 117 new cases, bringing the total number of reported cases in the state to 361,147. According to...
Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract
Development of a new multi-state agreement with Medicare is in the works, but likely would not be implemented until 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
WMUR.com
Drug shows promise in reducing brain decline in Alzheimer's patients
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A breakthrough may be on the horizon for some people who suffer from Alzheimer's disease after researchers said trial data shows a new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients. The Phase 3 data from Massachusetts-based company Biogen and Japanese drugmaker Eisai showed that...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
mynbc5.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
WMUR.com
Tied New Hampshire State House race to be clarified by Legislature
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will be just one or two seats after the recount and appeals process ended Monday. The Ballot Law Commission considered lingering issues Monday in the counts of some races. Richard Chamberlain, Brentwood town moderator for more than 40 years, took accountability for 27 absentee ballots that went uncounted in his town on election night due to an error.
WMUR.com
As he works on next budget, Gov. Chris Sununu planning on economic recession hitting in 2023
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is planning for an economic recession to hit sometime in 2023. The governor made his economic forecast as he opened hearings Monday morning for the next state budget. Sununu said the state is well-positioned, fiscally, to deal with an economic downturn. >> In...
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
WMUR.com
Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Red Kettle campaign at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The official Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle kickoff was held Tuesday at the State House. The Salvation Army Ensemble was there, along with Gov. Chris Sununu. Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 50,000 people across New Hampshire. Right now, they say they are in...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit
A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
WGME
New COVID variants are taking over in Maine
(BDN) -- Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. The new bivalent booster protects against emerging...
Geoff Diehl lagged in Republican support against Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Geoff Diehl, a former state representative and unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial nominee, faced a “highly improbable” chance of besting Attorney General Maura Healey in the general election earlier this month due to voter demographics. Diehl, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat Wrentham business owner and political novice Chris...
WGME
Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
