MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO