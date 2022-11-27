ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Bright Nights closed Wednesday due to expected windy weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecasted weather. Organizers noted that the move was “to assure the safety of our guests and staff.”. They added that while the festive holiday light display “sparkles in the rain,”...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tree crews standing by for possible storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s storm has tree crews on standby to respond to any downed branches or trees and some were busy on Tuesday taking preventative action, which is a good idea before the severe weather settles in. Lucjan Galecki with City Tree Service told Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian, the bright nights 5k is back, and Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Rain, traffic volume pose problems for Thanksgiving travelers

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mix of wet weather and high traffic volume caused travel headaches for many this holiday weekend. “It’s always busy this time, the Sunday following Thanksgiving, and the rain isn’t helping. It doesn’t seem like there’s been any accidents. It seems like it’s just been high volume that’s moving slowly,” said Amy Katz.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

Chris Pisano has an update on your Tuesday evening news headlines. Amanda Callahan has a look at your Tuesday morning news headlines. In this update, crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian, the bright nights 5k is back, and Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews battled a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. Officials told us there’s still a large volume of fire in the attic they’re working to put out. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News what crews saw when they first arrived.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham

(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton Tuesday afternoon. Easthampton fire officials said that a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. The fire reportedly originated on the first floor and then burned a hole in the exterior siding and extended up...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds ring in the holidays at sold-out Bright Nights 5k

New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: rising Christmas tree prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas season in full swing and with Christmas trees selling out fast, we’re getting answers on tree prices and whether an artificial tree might be worth the investment this year. “If I can’t find a Christmas tree that’s affordable, I’ll get a good fake one...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season

MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

What you can do now to save money while keeping warm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a big spike in home heating costs expected this winter, now is the time to prepare for the looming price increases. Factors like the war in Ukraine straining natural gas availability and electricity supply issues are causing energy prices to skyrocket this year. But, there are ways you can ease the burden on your wallet. With colder weather coming some are accepting the inevitable this winter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy