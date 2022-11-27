Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Bright Nights closed Wednesday due to expected windy weather
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecasted weather. Organizers noted that the move was “to assure the safety of our guests and staff.”. They added that while the festive holiday light display “sparkles in the rain,”...
westernmassnews.com
Tree crews standing by for possible storm damage
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s storm has tree crews on standby to respond to any downed branches or trees and some were busy on Tuesday taking preventative action, which is a good idea before the severe weather settles in. Lucjan Galecki with City Tree Service told Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian, the bright nights 5k is back, and Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Rain, traffic volume pose problems for Thanksgiving travelers
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mix of wet weather and high traffic volume caused travel headaches for many this holiday weekend. “It’s always busy this time, the Sunday following Thanksgiving, and the rain isn’t helping. It doesn’t seem like there’s been any accidents. It seems like it’s just been high volume that’s moving slowly,” said Amy Katz.
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
Chris Pisano has an update on your Tuesday evening news headlines. Amanda Callahan has a look at your Tuesday morning news headlines. In this update, crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian, the bright nights 5k is back, and Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Mountain Road in Easthampton to be closed due to maintenance on Thursday and Friday
Maintenance is scheduled for Mountain Road in Easthampton on Thursday and Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews battled a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. Officials told us there’s still a large volume of fire in the attic they’re working to put out. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News what crews saw when they first arrived.
WWLP 22News
Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham
(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton Tuesday afternoon. Easthampton fire officials said that a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. The fire reportedly originated on the first floor and then burned a hole in the exterior siding and extended up...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds ring in the holidays at sold-out Bright Nights 5k
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rising Christmas tree prices
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas season in full swing and with Christmas trees selling out fast, we’re getting answers on tree prices and whether an artificial tree might be worth the investment this year. “If I can’t find a Christmas tree that’s affordable, I’ll get a good fake one...
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
WWLP 22News
What you can do now to save money while keeping warm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a big spike in home heating costs expected this winter, now is the time to prepare for the looming price increases. Factors like the war in Ukraine straining natural gas availability and electricity supply issues are causing energy prices to skyrocket this year. But, there are ways you can ease the burden on your wallet. With colder weather coming some are accepting the inevitable this winter.
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
Grinch coming to Springfield Museums
Grinchmas Saturdays are coming to the Springfield Museums for family holiday fun.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Comments / 0