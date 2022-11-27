Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
Christmas drag brunch, tree lighting, The Nutcracker and more: 14 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — As the holiday season commences so do the celebrations, and there are plenty this weekend. If you’re trying to get in touch with your spiritual side, enjoy a nice walk through the park, or just happen to know a lot about the Grinch, you’re in the right place.
100fmrockford.com
A Rockford Holiday Tradition
33 Years Lighting Up the Holidays! This event has become a state-line family tradition since 1989. It began with just 11 displays and has grown to over 90. Drive through Sinnissippi Park with your radio tuned o the Christmas Music Station, B103. There is NO CHARGE to drive through the...
rockrivercurrent.com
Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end
ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
rockrivercurrent.com
Handmade hats and more hung to fence outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Dozens of handmade hats, mittens, scarves and gloves were tied to the fences outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital on Tuesday for anyone in need to pluck so they can keep warm this winter. Hanging the care kits is an annual Giving Tuesday tradition at Swedes, and this...
Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates the start of the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holidays in the stateline. Saturday was the tenth year for the “Stroll on State” festival. Hundreds of people lined State Street for the parade Saturday afternoon, which included local groups, organizations and their pups handing out candy to kids and kids at heart. There were also 10 […]
Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon
One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
WIFR
Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
100fmrockford.com
United Way of Rock River Valley names new director of community impact
ROCKFORD — United Way of Rock River Valley has hired Cornell Bondurant to serve as its new director of community impact. Bondurant, who was most recently dean of noncredit programs at Rock Valley College, will lead the nonprofit’s efforts in growing strategic initiatives aimed at improving lives in the community. That includes overseeing and developing the Move the Middle, literacy and 211 initiatives.
WIFR
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
MyStateline.com
Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday
There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday. There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday...
WIFR
Wildlife rescue asks for community help, rescues blind racoon from Machesney Park tree
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local wildlife rescue has been in a whirlwind this week with one of their furry patients. According to Christina’s Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation, “Ruby” the blind raccoon, had been stuck in a tree in Machesney Park since Thanksgiving. With some help from...
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. The new board will be comprised of nine members. One of those seats will be for a current county board member while the rest will be appointed by the Winnebago […]
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car from a drive-by shooting. Janis Warren, showed 23 News the damage done to her car, saying “it doesn’t make sense.” She believes they were targeting someone else.
MyStateline.com
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
Rockford Police shut road due to crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
nbc15.com
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
