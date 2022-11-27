Massena Chamber’s Christmas Lighted Parade

(Massena) Over twenty floats rolled down Main Street in Massena Saturday night for the Chamber’s fourth annual Christmas Lighted Parade.

Chamber member and City Councilman Doug Venteicher says the parade continues to grow yearly. “I think the first year we had five floats,” said Venteicher. “The community donated generously, everyone is stepping up, and it shows people still care.”

Clinton Farms and Kerkmann Farms won the top prizes for the best floats. Santa and Mrs. Claus met the children and their families in the Library; a free-will donation meal was held in the Legion Hall, along with a quilt raffle and crafts for the kids.

Clinton Farms

Kerkmann Farms

Southwest Iowa Pest Control