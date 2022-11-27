Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
'Home' Coming: Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell explore Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — As we continue into the holiday season, 3News is celebrating all the things we love about our hometowns in our "Home" Coming series. Although 'What's Now' anchor Christi Paul grew up in Bellevue near Sandusky, since she moved back to Northeast Ohio from Atlanta, she's been taking the opportunity to get out and about with her family to rediscover some of our region's special places and towns.
clevelandmagazine.com
9 Things to Do For the Holidays in Cleveland
From outdoor winter fun to cheer-filled bar crawls, there’s no shortage of holiday festivities. By Anthony Elder and Becky Boban. Tobogganing at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. Slice like a knife through the thrilling twin chutes at The Chalet, piling as many as four of your closest...
Education Station: Northeast Ohio nonprofits showing kids the 'art' of giving
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — It's the traditional season of holiday giving, but a couple of Northeast Ohio organizations teaming up to show kids — through art — that giving is important all year long. Kids 4 Human-KIND is an up-and-coming nonprofit that's already making a big difference in...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Escape Game to open at Crocker Park
The Escape Game will open at 214 Crocker Park Blvd. during the summer of 2023. The facility will include five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and one to be announced. “We were on the hunt for a store where both locals...
Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
clevelandmagazine.com
Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores
In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
Cleveland Museum of Natural History gives 3News' Betsy Kling exclusive sneak peek at $150M expansion
CLEVELAND — A few weeks ago, our own Betsy Kling shared the news of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's blockbuster expansion. On Wednesday, she got an exclusive sneak peek at the $150 million upgrades and reimagined spaces. The transformation is top to bottom!. A few highlights, below:. Corning...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Bazaar Hosts Its Annual Holiday Market at Lake Affect Studios
Sat 12/3 @ 10AM-7PM The BIG Cleveland Bazaar holiday market – the one that takes over all four floors of 78th Street Studios — is next weekend (December 10-11). But if the thought of that enormous market with its teeming treasures is overwhelming to you, try Cleveland Bazaar’s smaller preview holiday market at Lake Affect Studios in the Superior Arts District.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — With strong winds making their way through the region on Wednesday, the conditions have left hoards of Northeast Ohio residents in the dark. As of 4:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports roughly 7,000 people in the area are currently without power. Most of those outages are concentrated in Geauga County (4,525)
WKYC
Wild Mouse roller coaster track completed at Cedar Point: See the photos
SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Tuesday, Cedar Point announced that they have cleared a big step in preparations to open their newest ride for the 2023 summer season!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. In a...
Cleveland Guardians to host 'Guards Fest' at Huntington Convention Center in January
CLEVELAND — Cleveland baseball's ultimate preseason party is back. The Guardians on Wednesday announced the return of the annual "Guards Fest" fan event to the Huntington Convention Center downtown. Previously known as "Tribe Fest," the gathering will officially debut on Jan. 21, 2023 with its new name after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH
Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
WLWT 5
This Ohio Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself
Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's the work of the Osterland family and is the...
WKYC
Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process
How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?
Cleveland Jewish News
Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards
Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WKYC
