WKYC

'Home' Coming: Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell explore Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — As we continue into the holiday season, 3News is celebrating all the things we love about our hometowns in our "Home" Coming series. Although 'What's Now' anchor Christi Paul grew up in Bellevue near Sandusky, since she moved back to Northeast Ohio from Atlanta, she's been taking the opportunity to get out and about with her family to rediscover some of our region's special places and towns.
clevelandmagazine.com

9 Things to Do For the Holidays in Cleveland

From outdoor winter fun to cheer-filled bar crawls, there’s no shortage of holiday festivities. By Anthony Elder and Becky Boban. Tobogganing at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. Slice like a knife through the thrilling twin chutes at The Chalet, piling as many as four of your closest...
Cleveland Jewish News

The Escape Game to open at Crocker Park

The Escape Game will open at 214 Crocker Park Blvd. during the summer of 2023. The facility will include five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and one to be announced. “We were on the hunt for a store where both locals...
Cleveland.com

Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
clevelandmagazine.com

Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores

In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Bazaar Hosts Its Annual Holiday Market at Lake Affect Studios

Sat 12/3 @ 10AM-7PM The BIG Cleveland Bazaar holiday market – the one that takes over all four floors of 78th Street Studios — is next weekend (December 10-11). But if the thought of that enormous market with its teeming treasures is overwhelming to you, try Cleveland Bazaar’s smaller preview holiday market at Lake Affect Studios in the Superior Arts District.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH

Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards

Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
WKYC

WKYC

