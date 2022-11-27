Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

Read full article on original website
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
57-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe after going missing while on walk, police say
GOOD NEWS! Jose Jesus Guerrero was found safe by Conroe police Wednesday morning and is in good health after he was last seen leaving his home Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Video shows suspected hit-and-run driver running through NW Harris County neighborhood after deadly incident, officials say
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a suspected hit-and-run driver running through a northwest Harris County neighborhood shortly after the deadly incident on Nov. 19, according to investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. A major crash was reported in the 15600 block of Cypress Rosehill Road.
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
mocomotive.com
TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105
At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
Silver Alert discontinued for 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery Co. in gray pickup truck
A Silver Alert had been issued for Kenneth Beckham, who had disappeared on Thanksgiving, but by Friday afternoon, officials discontinued the alert.
Body of missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar found, medical examiner confirms
HOUSTON — A body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel Friday has been identified as Delano Burkes, the Houston man that has been missing for almost two weeks, according to medical examiners. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in...
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES RECOVER OVER FIVE POUNDS OF COCAINE
On November 23, 2022, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stopped a vehicle on I-69 at SH 242 for a traffic offense. During the investigation, they discovered over 5.3 pounds of cocaine with a street value of close to $100,000. Deputies…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputies-recover-over-five-pounds-of-cocaine/
Only on 13: Crosby neighbors admit shooting family's dog but claims animal was aggressive
It has been almost two weeks since a beloved pet named Mya was shot, with her last moments potentially captured on camera. Only ABC13 has the fallout from the shooting.
fox26houston.com
2 teens in stable condition after getting hit by pickup truck near Cleveland High School
CLEVELAND, Texas - Authorities in Liberty County are investigating after two teenagers were hit by a pickup truck next to Cleveland High School. "I feel like our kids’ safety should be our number 1 priority," said Tashima Garrison. SUGGESTED: Texas power grid is ready for winter, Public Utility Commission,...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
mocomotive.com
New court date set for Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul
A Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs has had her court date reset to Dec. 8. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested on Aug. 31 in The Woodlands. Alsaid faces charges of animal cruelty and theft. A Montgomery County grand jury…
mocomotive.com
Two people killed after tornado outbreak hits south
(ABC NEWS) — Two people have died in central Alabama after a tornado struck Montgomery County overnight, officials said. At least 29 tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Montgomery Fire Rescue saved one person and extracted two bodies from the Alabama home. Another person has been…
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
2 Cleveland ISD students hospitalized after being hit by truck on campus crosswalk
One minute, the 14-and 16-year-old students were walking along a crosswalk on campus, and the next, they were rushed to a Houston-area hospital by helicopter.
'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss
"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," says the teen's older brother said.
mocomotive.com
Best places to see holiday decorations in Montgomery County, from lights to festive storefronts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tis the season for twinkling Christmas lights, holiday storefronts and all the festive decorations that come with the holiday season. In Montgomery County, there are several locations to fill your cup with Christmas cheer as you take in the…
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
