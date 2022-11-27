Smithville Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square December 3. The Smithville Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square will be celebrated together on Saturday, December 3rd. The parade starts at 4:00 pm. The parade lineup will begin at 2:00 pm at The New Life Connections Center on South Congress Boulevard. Competition floats are all that need to register. To register a float, email the name of the organization / group to: smithvillefiredept@gmail.com or text to 615-318-6900. All other entries do not have to register as they will be put in line as they arrive. Side by sides are allowed with licensed drivers, but no 4 wheelers. Horses & Wagons will unload at the Bill Page Ballpark and enter the parade route on Bryant Street at the redlight.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO