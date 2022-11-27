Read full article on original website
wjle.com
Smithville Awarded Grants for Projects Totaling More than $1.5 Million to Install Sidewalks/Crosswalks and for Sewer Line Rehab
Christmas came early for the City of Smithville Monday with the announcement that it has been awarded grants for two projects totaling more than $1.5 million to install sidewalks/crosswalks and to replace deteriorating sewer lines. The Upper Cumberland Development District applied for the grants on behalf of the city. The...
wjle.com
December Community Calendar
Smithville Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square December 3. The Smithville Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square will be celebrated together on Saturday, December 3rd. The parade starts at 4:00 pm. The parade lineup will begin at 2:00 pm at The New Life Connections Center on South Congress Boulevard. Competition floats are all that need to register. To register a float, email the name of the organization / group to: smithvillefiredept@gmail.com or text to 615-318-6900. All other entries do not have to register as they will be put in line as they arrive. Side by sides are allowed with licensed drivers, but no 4 wheelers. Horses & Wagons will unload at the Bill Page Ballpark and enter the parade route on Bryant Street at the redlight.
williamsonhomepage.com
12South-area church property sells for $1.6M
A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC...
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
County Unemployment Rates Rise in Tennessee
According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded unemployment rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. Locally, Bedford County’s unemployment rate for October went up to 3.5% after 3.1% in September. Coffee Co.’s rate...
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
maconcountychronicle.com
Multiple Fire Departments Respond To RBS Fire
Multiple fire departments responded to West Road in Red Boiling Springs, on Monday, November 28, when fire broke out in a chicken house and spread. It was quickly reported over the scanner, to responding fire crews, that there was a diesel generator and four propane tanks close to the fire. Heavy black smoke could be seen from several miles away.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
ucbjournal.com
Tienda Coataneca holds grand opening
Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Henry Sebastián, Juan Gaspar, Fabiana Pascual, Gina Padgett, Ana Sebastián, Randy Porter, Marvin Sebastián, Lynn Scuderi, Magdelena Sebastián, Alma Mendéz Tronco, Lourdes Mendéz Sepulveda, Joel Alemán, Andrea Burckhard, Mireia Ágüelo. Cookeville – Tienda...
WKRN
Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death
Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy’s …. Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the...
carthagecourier.com
Carthage resident arrested following pursuit
A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
ucbjournal.com
Hope Center opens new location
Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
WSMV
Crews to replace faulty regulator causing gas leak in Coffee County Tuesday morning
ASBURY, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, officials in Coffee County responded to a gas leak on Asbury Road at Hickerson Road. Officials determined that there was a faulty regulator that needed to be replaced first thing Tuesday morning. They slowed the leak, but officials said the regulator will continue to release gas until the morning.
wjle.com
Dowelltown Man Charged with Aggravated Assault in Machete Attack
A machete attack on another person has landed a Dowelltown man in serious trouble with the law. 61-year-old Juilio Neisa Hernandez of West Main Street, Dowelltown, is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $50,000 bond and will be in court on December 15. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that...
Man dies after catching on fire at Tennessee hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
wjle.com
Woodbury Woman Injured in Rollover Crash
An elderly Woodbury woman was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday on New Home Road (State Route 83) near Hendrix Road. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 82 year old Geneva Byford was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway striking a mailbox and driveway culvert causing the automobile to overturn.
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
2 teens charged after gas station employee shot, killed in Hermitage
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
