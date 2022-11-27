ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Vols WR Cedric Tillman earns invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Tennessee will be well-represented at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February with at least four players already receiving invites to the prestigious postseason college all-star game that doubles as a showcase for the 2023 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is headed to the game, as the Vols revealed on social media on Wednesday. The star pass-catcher was limited to six games this season for Tennessee after suffering a high ankle sprain in September, which spoiled the encore to his monster 2021 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class

Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray

Louisville has extended another scholarship offer to an FCS prospect in the NCAA transfer portal. Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray announced that UofL offered on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound sophomore has been among the nation's top FCS wide receivers during his time with the Governor's. He currently sits at No. 12 nationally with 1,021 receiving yards, is No. 11 with 76 receptions and receiving touchdowns. He became the fourth receiver in program history to eclipse the 1000-yard barrier. He was named All-OVC first team.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tennisrecruiting.net

Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee

After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wbtw.com

Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Tennessee hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy