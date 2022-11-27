ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Democrats could win more seats if Cochise County refuses to certify election

By Helen Purcell and Tammy Patrick
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0QR3_0jOxZgW600

Voters − not elected politicians − decide the outcome of elections in this country. But in Cochise County, the board of supervisors is ignoring this bedrock principle of American democracy by threatening to refuse to canvass and certify the results of the 2022 election.

The board’s refusal to do its job would not only be illegal − it could also lead to the complete disenfranchisement of the county’s voters and potentially change the outcome in key races with thin margins.

As former Arizona election officials, we know well that Arizona law is clear: once the voters have spoken, it is the duty of the board of supervisors in each county to canvass the election results within 20 days of the election (this year, Nov. 28) and to send the certified results to the secretary of state so that the statewide canvass can be completed by the fourth Monday following the election (this year, Dec. 5).

Certification is a requirement, not a choice

This duty is not optional − it is mandatory. The law gives the board of supervisors no authority or discretion whatsoever to refuse this mandate. In fact, Arizona law plainly states that the supervisors board “has a non-discretionary duty to canvass the returns as provided by the County Recorder or other officer in charge of elections and has no authority (emphasis added) to change vote totals or reject the election results.” And a refusal to comply can even expose members of the board to criminal liability .

Despite this clear obligation, at a Nov. 18 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, the board refused to canvass the results of the election and postponed further consideration to a meeting on Nov. 28, the deadline for the county to certify.

Also in elections: Is the mega MAGA Arizona Republican Party here to stay?

The board’s refusal to do its duty and abide by the law was based on a completely debunked conspiracy theory that the election equipment used by the county was not properly certified. This claim is nonsense − it has already been rejected by the Arizona Supreme Court; by the state elections director; and by the Election Assistance Commission, the federal agency responsible for certifying election equipment.

Fortunately, one of the two supervisors who voted to postpone certification has now indicated that she will vote to certify on Nov. 28. But if the board were to kowtow to conspiracy theories and refuse to certify, the consequences would be significant.

Inaction has consequences, including the CD 6 race

Board members who voted against certification would face the very real prospect of civil and criminal penalties. And in all likelihood, they would achieve nothing, as Arizona courts would almost certainly step in and order the board to abide by its legal obligations and certify the results.

But in the unlikely event that the courts didn’t intervene, the board’s gambit would only hurt the voters of Cochise County and the candidates that they support.

If the board has still refused to certify by the Dec. 5 deadline for state certification (which can be extended to Dec. 8, but no later), the law requires that the secretary of state still move ahead with the statewide canvass of results. In that case, the statewide canvass would not include the results from Cochise County, which is heavily Republican.

This mass disenfranchisement of Cochise County voters − at the hands of their own board of supervisors − could result in flipping the final results in a number of tight races, with Republican candidates and voters paying the price. For example, Republican Juan Ciscomani would likely lose his congressional race to Democrat Kirsten Engel.

Cochise County voters could be disenfranchised

That decision could prove decisive in the race for state superintendent, handing Democrats a win over their Republican opponents. This outcome would be even more likely if another heavily Republican county, such as Mohave County , followed the lead of Cochise County and likewise refused to certify.

It is of course unconscionable for thousands of Arizona citizens to be disenfranchised, regardless of their political affiliation. One of us is a Republican and one of us is a Democrat, but we would never want to see the outright nullification of the ballots of voters from any party, even if it helped our preferred candidates.

But it is particularly ironic that a Republican-controlled board of supervisors could end up disenfranchising their own voters and hand Democrats even more victories in the midterms. This outcome would be undemocratic and unacceptable, but Cochise County voters would know exactly whom to blame − their own elected supervisors.

Helen Purcell, a Republican, was Maricopa County recorder from 1988 to 2017. Tammy Patrick, a Democrat, served as federal compliance officer for Maricopa County from 2004 to 2014 . They wrote this in support of Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan organization promoting the right to free, fair and informed self-government. Share your thoughts at press@protectdemocracy.org .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Democrats could win more seats if Cochise County refuses to certify election

Comments / 24

_Samuel_
3d ago

Conform, or else! This country was built on challenging and fighting for what we believe in. Somewhere along the way, this has been forgotten.

Reply(5)
13
David Hardway
2d ago

I think if they cant verify, then all should go to prison.. that simple.. its our constitutional right and no one not even the president can be able to break them

Reply
3
my72Corvette
3d ago

Just do your freaking job that us taxpayers pay you to do..

Reply
15
Related
The Associated Press

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election, which she said is an obligation under Arizona law. Lawyers representing a Cochise County voter and a group of retirees filed a similar lawsuit Monday, the deadline for counties to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until Friday, when they want to hear once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Cochise County GOP supervisors refuse to certify the 2022 election

Republican supervisors in Cochise County refused Monday to certify the 2022 election, a failure to follow state law that will soon prompt a lawsuit from state election officials. On a 2-to-1 vote Monday morning, two Republican supervisors voted to again delay certification until Friday. But the legal deadline for counties...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
thevailvoice.com

2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail

Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Cochise County deputies investigate after man shot while walking dog

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident in which a man was shot while walking his dog. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the 29-year-old man was walking his dog in the Hereford area at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, when he was shot one time in the leg.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy