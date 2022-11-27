Bear Necessities: Eddie Jackson praises Justin Fields' leadership

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most electric players this season. But he’s also embraced a leadership role that’s gone a long way with his teammates.

Following last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, Fields apologized to his defensive teammates for failing to capitalize after the defense held Atlanta to a field goal, giving Chicago a chance. Fields was interrupted mid-apology by safety Eddie Jackson, who had never had a quarterback apologize for a loss.

But has Jackson ever had a quarterback apologize for a loss?

“Nah. Nah, nah, nah. Never seen that before,” Jackson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “That’s the first time.”

Fields didn’t have to apologize. But that’s what a leader does. After all, he’d led the Bears offense to 33, 29, 32 and 30 points before that loss, when the defense failed the offense. And the defense knows that.

“He’s been doing more than enough,” Jackson said. “We got to do more on our side to help him.”

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder on the final series of the game, but he insisted on remaining out there and giving the team a chance to win. Fields threw an interception on third down that halted Chicago’s chance at a win, which promoted the apology. But it didn’t change the way the team views Fields. If anything, it reaffirmed what they already knew.

“It showed us what we already knew,” Jackson said. “The type of player he is. Leader he is. He’s a winner, fighter. He’ll go out there and leave everything on the line. Things we already knew. The things everyone sees man, it’s true. Justin’s a fighter, a winner, a leader. He really takes this thing serious in how he prepares, how he works, and how he plays the game. He takes it serious. That’s just things we already knew about him though.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Bears will be without Fields for Sunday’s game against the Jets. He’s been battling a separated left shoulder, which has pegged as a game-time decision. But with another week to rest up and the Packers on deck, the hope is he’ll get back on the field in these final six games.