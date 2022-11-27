Bears vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream Week 12 game
The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their four-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. He’s officially a game-time decision for Sunday, where the the hope is Chicago doesn’t risk further injury to their young QB. If that’s the case, Trevor Siemian will get the starting nod, and he’ll have to contend with a dominant Jets defensive front.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 12 matchup on Sunday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets
Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Television
FOX
Announcers
Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 384
Jets feed: XM 229
Betting Odds (via Tipico)
- : Bears (+7)
- Money line: Bears (+260), Jets (-320)
- Over/Under: 38
2022 Schedule
Week Date Opponent Time (CT)
1 Sept. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers 12:00 p.m. Tickets
2 Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers (SNF) 7:20 p.m. Tickets
3 Sept. 25 vs. Houston Texans 12:00 p.m. Tickets
4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants 12:00 p.m. Tickets
5 Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 12:00 p.m. Tickets
6 Oct. 13 vs. Washington Commanders (TNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets
7 Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (MNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets
8 Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 p.m. Tickets
9 Nov. 6 vs. Miami Dolphins 12:00 p.m. Tickets
10 Nov. 13 vs. Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets
11 Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 12:00 p.m. Tickets
12 Nov. 27 at New York Jets 12:00 p.m. Tickets
13 Dec. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers 12:00 p.m. Tickets
14 BYE WEEK
15 Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. Tickets
16 Dec. 24 vs. Buffalo Bills 12:00 p.m. Tickets
17 Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets
18 Jan. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings TBD Tickets
