ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream Week 12 game

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX6Gl_0jOxZASy00

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their four-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. He’s officially a game-time decision for Sunday, where the the hope is Chicago doesn’t risk further injury to their young QB. If that’s the case, Trevor Siemian will get the starting nod, and he’ll have to contend with a dominant Jets defensive front.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 12 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 384

Jets feed: XM 229

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

  • : Bears (+7)
  • Money line: Bears (+260), Jets (-320)
  • Over/Under: 38

NFL Wire Site

2022 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT)

1 Sept. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers 12:00 p.m. Tickets

2 Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers (SNF) 7:20 p.m. Tickets

3 Sept. 25 vs. Houston Texans 12:00 p.m. Tickets

4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants 12:00 p.m. Tickets

5 Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 12:00 p.m. Tickets

6 Oct. 13 vs. Washington Commanders (TNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets

7 Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (MNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets

8 Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 p.m. Tickets

9 Nov. 6 vs. Miami Dolphins 12:00 p.m. Tickets

10 Nov. 13 vs. Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets

11 Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 12:00 p.m. Tickets

12 Nov. 27 at New York Jets 12:00 p.m. Tickets

13 Dec. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers 12:00 p.m. Tickets

14 BYE WEEK

15 Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. Tickets

16 Dec. 24 vs. Buffalo Bills 12:00 p.m. Tickets

17 Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets

18 Jan. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings TBD Tickets

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lip-reading bettors think Penn State QB Sean Clifford said ‘we have to cover’ against Michigan State, and they loved it

The thing about trying to decipher what a person is saying without audio is you can make yourself believe they’re saying just about anything. So, if you were watching Penn State play against Michigan State on Saturday, and you had money on the Nittany Lions to cover the spread at around 19 points, and the lead was only 12 after a late touchdown, that might’ve been where your mind was when cameras shifted to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on the sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings borderline refuse to play man coverage

When the Minnesota Vikings brought in defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, they knew exactly what they were getting: a Vic Fangio-inspired defense that played mostly cover 2, quarters and variants utilizing both coverages. So far this season, Donatell has lived up to that and ranks among the bottom the National Football League in running man coverage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy