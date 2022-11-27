ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

DOHA (Reuters) – Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu receives MBE from king

(Reuters) – British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her...
NEW YORK STATE
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday. Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Batteries charged for last 16, Deschamps says after Tunisia defeat

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – France coach Didier Deschamps stood by his decision to drastically reshuffle his team for their final Group D game against Tunisia on Wednesday, stressing that key players had recharged their batteries for the knockout phase. Deschamps made nine changes from the team who snatched...
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Soccer-World Cup 2022 knockout stage: which teams will qualify?

(Reuters) – The World Cup in Qatar is nearing its knockout phase. Below is an overview of the first teams qualified:. Brazil qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia and currently leading Group G before their last match against Cameroon. The Selecao have claimed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy