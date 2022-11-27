Read full article on original website
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA (Reuters) – Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Tennis-Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu receives MBE from king
(Reuters) – British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her...
Soccer-France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday. Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage...
Soccer-Batteries charged for last 16, Deschamps says after Tunisia defeat
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – France coach Didier Deschamps stood by his decision to drastically reshuffle his team for their final Group D game against Tunisia on Wednesday, stressing that key players had recharged their batteries for the knockout phase. Deschamps made nine changes from the team who snatched...
Factbox-Soccer-Ghana v Uruguay World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds
(Reuters) – Ghana play Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 2, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET) * Ghana have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine World Cup matches. * Uruguay were unbeaten in five FIFA World Cup group stage...
Factbox-Soccer-World Cup 2022 knockout stage: which teams will qualify?
(Reuters) – The World Cup in Qatar is nearing its knockout phase. Below is an overview of the first teams qualified:. Brazil qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia and currently leading Group G before their last match against Cameroon. The Selecao have claimed...
