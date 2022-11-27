ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Edward Sullivan, Elbert Harris, John Laddison, Reuben Elrod, and Willis Jackson. Those are the names of the five known lynching victims identified in Anderson County, between the years 1894 and 1911. “It was tragic, it should not have happened. We hope it never happens again,” Member of Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation […]

