Spartanburg, SC

wspa.com

Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field

PICKENS, SC
wspa.com

McFadden earns ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Dorman HS) has been voted the winner of the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC...
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lavender

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Traveling exhibit that honors 5 lynching victims completed

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Edward Sullivan, Elbert Harris, John Laddison, Reuben Elrod, and Willis Jackson. Those are the names of the five known lynching victims identified in Anderson County, between the years 1894 and 1911. “It was tragic, it should not have happened. We hope it never happens again,” Member of Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and its returning this year with Ballet Spartanburg with live music from the Spartanburg Philharmonic. We are joined by Executive Director Teresa Berline and Artistic Director Carlos Agudelo along with professional company dancers Abby Inglett and Will Scott.
wspa.com

2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Pickens City Council approves termination of parks and recreation director

Brandon Enoch was fired from his role as the director for parks and recreation in Pickens. Pickens City Council approves termination of parks …. Brandon Enoch was fired from his role as the director for parks and recreation in Pickens. Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field. Kringle Holiday Village...
PICKENS, SC

