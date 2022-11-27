Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
wspa.com
Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field
Pickens City Council approves termination of parks …. Brandon Enoch was fired from his role as the director for parks and recreation in Pickens. SC Emergency Management prepares for winter weather. SC Emergency Management prepares for winter weather. Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field.
wspa.com
McFadden earns ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Dorman HS) has been voted the winner of the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected most outstanding blocker in the ACC...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Lavender
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath)
wspa.com
Brew Good 2022 asks you to eat, drink and give on Giving Tuesday at Fr8yard
Brew Good 2022 asks you to eat, drink and give on Giving Tuesday at Fr8yard. Brew Good 2022 asks you to eat, drink and give on …. Brew Good 2022 asks you to eat, drink and give on Giving Tuesday at Fr8yard. First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile …
WSPA 7News
Traveling exhibit that honors 5 lynching victims completed
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Edward Sullivan, Elbert Harris, John Laddison, Reuben Elrod, and Willis Jackson. Those are the names of the five known lynching victims identified in Anderson County, between the years 1894 and 1911. “It was tragic, it should not have happened. We hope it never happens again,” Member of Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation […]
wspa.com
Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and its returning this year with Ballet Spartanburg with live music from the Spartanburg Philharmonic. We are joined by Executive Director Teresa Berline and Artistic Director Carlos Agudelo along with professional company dancers Abby Inglett and Will Scott.
wspa.com
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman's body...
wspa.com
Pickens City Council approves termination of parks and recreation director
Brandon Enoch was fired from his role as the director for parks and recreation in Pickens. Pickens City Council approves termination of parks …. Brandon Enoch was fired from his role as the director for parks and recreation in Pickens. Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field.
