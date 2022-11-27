Read full article on original website
WNDU
22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers woman escapes serious injury in Sherwood Township rollover crash
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Three Rivers woman escaped serious injury on Monday afternoon when her vehicle rolled over multiple times in the area of Division and Babcock Roads. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m.. They report that according to...
Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
WILX-TV
Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
1 arrested after crashing onto train tracks following chase
A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
Deputies are searching for a child they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of her.
Driver dead in crash with tree in Allegan Co.
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Allegan County Saturday.
Bodycam video shows team stalk escaped emus near Kalamazoo
Six emus that were on the lam near Kalamazoo were caught and safely returned home Wednesday morning, authorities say.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Semi-truck driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
The driver of a semi-truck died in a crash in Saugatuck Township on Saturday morning, police said.
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
wkzo.com
Fire on Battle Creek Avenue under investigation by BC Fire Marshal
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The cause of a Sunday night residential structure fire in the 100 block of Battle Creek Avenue is under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal. The Battle Creek Fire Department reports no one was home at the time the fire was reported just...
95.3 MNC
Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
whtc.com
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
