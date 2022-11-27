ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.
VANDALIA, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Delta Township fight, shot fired

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a fight in Delta Township. According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shot fired and several people involved in a fight on Spinnaker Drive just before 7:30 p.m. The...
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested on Thanksgiving, charged with domestic assault

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a home located on Hubbard Road, between Vermontville and Lamie highways, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said they had received a 911 call involving an intoxicated man who was destroying the house and threatening to harm the family pet.
EATON COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy