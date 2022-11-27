Read full article on original website
whdh.com
William and Kate arrive in Boston at Logan Airport
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Massachusetts after flying in to Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon. William and Kate flew commercial when they arrived at Logan just after 2 p.m,. with a motorcade of state and local police on standby. Departing the tarmac at 2:30...
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
country1025.com
2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Where Boston Ranks and Which New England City is DEAD LAST
If you’re single, you know how hard dating in Boston is. One of the toughest parts of dating as of late is the economy. Many people don’t have the money that they had a year even two years ago. Wallet Hub has put together a list of the best and worst cities to date in 2022. They even went so far as to break down the average cost of a date which is over $90. They broke down several factors when choosing the rankings of the cities on the list. They took into consideration how much of the population is single and the available online dating opportunities. They also took into account the average price for a two person meal. Overall, Boston fares toward the front of the list (best cities) however it did NOT score very well. It’s ranked at #40. They got a total score of 54.76. The reason it scored as low as it did is that Boston came in second to last for economics. There is one New England city that scored DEAD LAST on this list. We will show you and then count down the top 7 best AND worst places for singles in the U.S. below. If you want to see the whole study, you can visit the study on Wallet Hub HERE. Happy dating!
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass. Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WCVB
Massachusetts braces for heavy rain, damaging winds, Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system is moving into New England on Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
whdh.com
Boston hosts annual Copley Square tree lighting
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the city’s annual Copley Square tree lighting on Monday night. The event featured celebrity appearances from Santa and Rudolph, as well as performances by local musicians. After the event, attendees were invited to enjoy cookies and take pictures with...
NECN
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
whdh.com
95-year-old RI man asking for Christmas cards this season
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - An elderly Rhode Island man’s holiday wish is to receive Christmas cards this season. George Dowling’s granddaughter took to Facebook to put out a call for their annual tradition. His granddaughter says receiving cards has helped George since his wife passed and he eagerly...
whdh.com
Upcoming visit by Prince and Princess of Wales includes stop in Somerville for climate-focused startups
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston this week to announce the winners of a special environmental prize on Friday, but before they do, they will be visiting several spots in the area, including a climate-focused startup “incubator.”. On Thursday, William and...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
Disabled residents at apartment building waiting days for elevator repair
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...
Boston prepares for prince and princess visit
At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
