Marketmind: Waiting on Beijing
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The surprisingly dovish tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday is likely to drive world markets until the Fed’s December policy meeting, but for Asia, China’s economic data and government response to the ongoing domestic protests will be no less important.
China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding...
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
China wants US not to interfere in ties with India – Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in...
HSBC to close 114 branches in Britain from April 2023
LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC will close 114 branches in Britain from April 2023, the British lender said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of such announcements by retail banks in the country as they slash their networks to try and cut costs. HSBC, in common with peers such...
China sends astronauts to ‘Celestial Palace’ in historic space mission
BEIJING (Reuters) – China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or “Divine Vessel”, and its three...
Nato holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan – FT
(Reuters) – Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their first dedicated debate on Taiwan in September, as the United States encourages other members of NATO to pay more attention to the rising threat of China to Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The talks were held...
Maersk, IBM discontinue shipping blockchain platform
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping company Maersk said on Tuesday it would discontinue a blockchain platform announced in 2018 in partnership with IBM with the aim of limiting the industry’s costly paper trail. The platform called TradeLens will be phased out by the end of March next year, Maersk...
German economy ministry plans subsidies for climate-friendly production -document
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to award companies in energy-intensive industries like chemicals and steel 15-year subsidy contracts if they reduce carbon emissions in their production, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According to the document, which still needs to be discussed with...
South Korea to negotiate with striking truckers again, but gap seen too big
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will meet striking truckers for more negotiations on Wednesday as concerns rose over shortages of petrol, pricier groceries and economic damage, and the government invoked a law forcing 2,500 cement industry drivers back to work. Union officials told Reuters the gap between the two...
EU sets recycling, reuse targets to cut packaging waste
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Wednesday new rules to reduce packaging waste through increased recycled content in plastic drinks bottles and targets for reuse of take-way cups and materials used for online deliveries. Under the proposal, all 27 EU members will be required to reduce packaging...
South Korea revised Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q, in line with earlier estimate
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy grew in the third quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% from a quarter earlier, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, unchanged from the advance estimate released earlier. It was slower than 0.7% in the second quarter and the slowest quarterly growth...
AirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery
(Reuters) – Capital A Berhad, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia. The company posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million)...
Future global treaty on plastics must cut production to ease pollution, some states say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Countries have begun to discuss a future global plastics treaty which would cut pollution, some hope entirely by 2040, at U.N. talks in Uruguay this week, with many states calling for curbs on plastic production as a way to reach that goal. United Nations members agreed...
