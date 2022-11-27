ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Marketmind: Waiting on Beijing

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The surprisingly dovish tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday is likely to drive world markets until the Fed’s December policy meeting, but for Asia, China’s economic data and government response to the ongoing domestic protests will be no less important.
104.1 WIKY

China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding...
104.1 WIKY

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
104.1 WIKY

China wants US not to interfere in ties with India – Pentagon

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in...
104.1 WIKY

HSBC to close 114 branches in Britain from April 2023

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC will close 114 branches in Britain from April 2023, the British lender said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of such announcements by retail banks in the country as they slash their networks to try and cut costs. HSBC, in common with peers such...
104.1 WIKY

China sends astronauts to ‘Celestial Palace’ in historic space mission

BEIJING (Reuters) – China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or “Divine Vessel”, and its three...
104.1 WIKY

Nato holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan – FT

(Reuters) – Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their first dedicated debate on Taiwan in September, as the United States encourages other members of NATO to pay more attention to the rising threat of China to Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The talks were held...
104.1 WIKY

Maersk, IBM discontinue shipping blockchain platform

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping company Maersk said on Tuesday it would discontinue a blockchain platform announced in 2018 in partnership with IBM with the aim of limiting the industry’s costly paper trail. The platform called TradeLens will be phased out by the end of March next year, Maersk...
104.1 WIKY

German economy ministry plans subsidies for climate-friendly production -document

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to award companies in energy-intensive industries like chemicals and steel 15-year subsidy contracts if they reduce carbon emissions in their production, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According to the document, which still needs to be discussed with...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea to negotiate with striking truckers again, but gap seen too big

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will meet striking truckers for more negotiations on Wednesday as concerns rose over shortages of petrol, pricier groceries and economic damage, and the government invoked a law forcing 2,500 cement industry drivers back to work. Union officials told Reuters the gap between the two...
104.1 WIKY

EU sets recycling, reuse targets to cut packaging waste

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Wednesday new rules to reduce packaging waste through increased recycled content in plastic drinks bottles and targets for reuse of take-way cups and materials used for online deliveries. Under the proposal, all 27 EU members will be required to reduce packaging...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea revised Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy grew in the third quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% from a quarter earlier, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, unchanged from the advance estimate released earlier. It was slower than 0.7% in the second quarter and the slowest quarterly growth...
104.1 WIKY

AirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery

(Reuters) – Capital A Berhad, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia. The company posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy