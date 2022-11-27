Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Through 6 AM; Tornado Watch In Effect
A new tornado watch is in place for most of West and Central Alabama until 6 am Wednesday.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Sunny today ahead of a freeze tonight
RADAR CHECK: A band of storms continues to push through South Alabama early this morning; a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Baldwin County just before sunrise. SPC maintains a "slight risk" (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the southeast corner of Alabama this morning, including places like Dothan, Ozark, Geneva, and Abbeville.
apr.org
Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather
Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
wbrc.com
Overnight storms leave damage across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overnight intense storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning moved across Alabama, leaving damage in its path. In Eutaw, parts of the Sagewood Apartments are left without a roof around the property. No injuries are reported, but upwards of 50 people are now displaced. In...
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
wbrc.com
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Greene,...
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat possible, especially west of I-65 Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All is cool & quiet across Alabama tonight with a clear sky on First Alert AccuTrack. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s again for Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will start off dry with even some sunshine around, but clouds will increase in coverage later in the day ahead of our Next Big Thing, a potent storm system moving across the Deep South.
Be Prepared: Possible Severe Weather, Tornadoes, Hail in Alabama
All of our attention has been placed on a possible severe weather scenario Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This is somewhat concerning because due to the timing of the event. As of right now the potential height of the system is when typically when people might be sleeping. So, be prepared.
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
WSFA
Sunday features sunshine, breezy winds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the weekend, Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine. Highs will warm into the 60s and winds will be breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph at times. Winds...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Wind advisory across the state, overnight rain expected
RAIN/WIND AHEAD: Clouds are increasing across Alabama early this morning, and scattered showers are possible ahead of an upper low lifting out of Texas. The most widespread rain will come tonight. SPC maintains a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) for the southern quarter of Alabama tonight.... a few supercells will likely...
Deadly tornado strikes Alabama, at least two dead, more injured as first damage reports surface
Emergency officials were assessing storm damage early Wednesday after severe storms tore across the state overnight and killed at least two people and injured many more. In Montgomery County, emergency officials told WSFA-TV that two people had been killed other peopel injured in the Flatwood Community. A suspected tornado apparently...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Saturday: windy, occasionally wet weather likely across Alabama
IMPACT DAY: Saturday sets up with a stiff breeze and occasional showers through the afternoon, and heavier rain and storms move in Saturday night. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted a Dense Fog Advisory for Friday night and Saturday...
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
wvtm13.com
