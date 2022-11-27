Read full article on original website
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury
Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren said senior guard Grace Berger is out indefinitely with a right knee injury. Berger is day-to-day and will not play in the UNC game on Thursday.
Experts' take: National commentators give their take on keys to the Indiana-North Carolina game
Who are the key players to watch? What are the key matchups? What are the major storylines to watch? Who could be a surprise impact player?. Peegs.com asked a number of national college basketball experts and commentators for their opinions heading into the marquee Big Ten-ACC Challenge game between No. 10 Indiana and No. 18 North Carolina tonight (9:15 p.m., ESPN) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Purdue 2024 Football Recruiting Board: Running Back
The value of the running back position is ever-changing in the game of football and it can changes drastically from one college football program to another program. Some.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis: 'I'm Playing, Get That Out There'
Injured Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was adamant Tuesday afternoon that he feels better and he will be in the starting lineup late Wednesday night when the Hoosiers take on North Carolina at Assembly Hall. "You're gonna have to take me out on a stretcher,'' he said
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 30-16 win over rival Indiana, Purdue rides a three-game winning streak that helped capture the team's first Big Ten West title in program history. Up next is a battle for the conference championship on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue
Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
GAME THREAD: Kansas State at Butler MBB
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
This Purdue Team May Be Better Than Last Season’s
These Boilermakers aren’t as talented, but after dispatching Gonzaga and Duke, they look darn good.
Indiana Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Transfer Portal
Grant Gremel, a walk-on quarterback at Indiana who started the 2021 Old Oaken Bucket game, entered the transfer portal on Monday.
thedailyhoosier.com
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
thedailyhoosier.com
North Carolina star says he’ll “try his hardest” to play against Indiana Wednesday
Friends Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armando Bacot have been talking about the Indiana vs. North Carolina Big Ten / ACC Challenge matchup since it was announced in June. But with the game set for Wednesday evening in Bloomington, both of the preseason All-Americans are dealing with injuries. Jackson-Davis missed a game...
19 Indianapolis restaurants Michigan fans should visit while at the Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - University of Michigan fans will be flocking to Indianapolis this weekend to see the Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. And while fans are staying in town, they’ll be looking for some local staples to dine at. Saturday night’s game is...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Fox 59
Straight No Chaser Announces Return to Indiana on their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour
They’re Indiana’s favorite a cappella group, and they’re coming home! Of course, we’re talking about Straight No Chaser who got their start at IU. Now they’re bringing their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to four shows next month right here in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
