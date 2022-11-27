ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
Experts' take: National commentators give their take on keys to the Indiana-North Carolina game

Who are the key players to watch? What are the key matchups? What are the major storylines to watch? Who could be a surprise impact player?. Peegs.com asked a number of national college basketball experts and commentators for their opinions heading into the marquee Big Ten-ACC Challenge game between No. 10 Indiana and No. 18 North Carolina tonight (9:15 p.m., ESPN) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue

Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
GAME THREAD: Kansas State at Butler MBB

GAME THREAD: Kansas State at Butler MBB
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
