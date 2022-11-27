Department of Justice Opens Investigation Into Real Estate Tech Company Accused of Collusion with Landlords

photo credit: A 60-year-old California man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sacramento to filing a false tax return and admitted that he failed to report more than a million dollars he received from settling litigation he initiated under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Scott Norris Johnson, a quadriplegic who uses a wheelchair for mobility, is well known in the Bay Area for suing small businesses where he allegedly encounters barriers to accessibility that violate the ADA. In 2021 alone, he filed more than 1,000 cases in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Under the plea agreement, Johnson admitted that...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 MINUTES AGO