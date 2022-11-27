Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian reporter scolds US soccer star ahead of World Cup showdown
Tempers are flaring between fans and journalists of geopolitical rivals USA and Iran ahead of their highly anticipated game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
A state-affiliated Iranian news agency on Sunday called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there.
The U.S. defeated Iran at the World Cup. What happens next?
The U.S. and 15 other teams have advanced to the World Cup’s knockout round.
Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup
Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup
As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
Saudi Arabia Reportedly Blocks Qatari World Cup Streaming Coverage
Many viewers in Saudi Arabia may not have been able to watch their team’s massive upset against Argentina — or any other match at the World Cup. The Saudi government has reportedly blocked TOD TV — the World Cup rights holder in the country and a subsidiary of Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group — from showing matches in the kingdom.
WKYC
Viral video reversed to falsely claim Japanese fans spread trash at World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been underway for eight days as of Nov. 28 and will continue through Dec. 18. One of the biggest upsets so far in the tournament was Japan's 2-1 victory over Germany on Nov. 23. A viral tweet posted on Nov. 27 claims Japanese fans...
Gizmodo
Iran Wants U.S. Kicked Out of FIFA World Cup for Briefly Changing Their Flag
The Iranian state media called for the U.S. to receive a 10-match ban from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after the United States Soccer Federation showed support for protesters by temporarily changing Iran’s flag on its social media. The federation removed the Islamic Republic emblem on the...
Secure with 5-year deal, Clark pushes to make MLBPA stronger
Tony Clark has never had more clout as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association
americanmilitarynews.com
US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it
The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
Draymond Green Is Eyeing Future in Entertainment, Player Management
Draymond Green could be expanding his business horizons. Green’s company — Money 23 Green Enterprises LLC — is filing trademark applications for “GREEN 23” and “THE NEW MEDIA BY DRAYMOND GREEN,” per trademark attorney Josh Gerben. The applications indicate that Green intends to...
ESPN Taps Brakes on DraftKings Tie-Up
ESPN isn’t quite ready to put all its chips on DraftKings. Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of the network, played down reports that ESPN was nearing a sports betting tie-up with DraftKings, saying no deal was imminent. Disney’s surprise ousting of CEO Bob Chapek in favor of longtime chief executive Bob...
them.us
An Out Gay Lawmaker Defied FIFA and Wore a Rainbow Armband to the World Cup
An out gay Welsh lawmaker wore a banned rainbow armband to a recent World Cup match in Qatar, despite FIFA’s controversial censorship of LGBTQ+ symbols. Stuart Andrew, a Conservative member of parliament and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society, wore the OneLove armband and a rainbow tie to England’s game with Wales on Wednesday, per the BBC. Several European teams, including England, Wales, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, had been planning to wear the armbands a show of support for LGBTQ+ people, but were told just hours before the first game of the tournament that players who sported the armbands would receive yellow card penalties.
World
Some Iranians cheers for US following World Cup win
Some Iranians cheered for the US on Tuesday following its victory over Iran at the FIFA World Cup. The 1-0 victory catapulted the US into the knockout round while sending Iran's team back home. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Borzou Daragahi about the pressure Iran's team faced at the World Cup as well as the recent history of Iran's soccer team.
Chicago Bears leading receiver Darnell Mooney to have season-ending ankle surgery
The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break with injuries. Chicago was without star quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s blowout
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
World Cup 2022: US Soccer alters Iranian flag in support of protesters
The U.S. Soccer Federation posted a graphic on all its social media on Saturday with an altered Iranian flag.
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0