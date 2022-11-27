ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup

Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
The Independent

Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup

As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
Front Office Sports

Saudi Arabia Reportedly Blocks Qatari World Cup Streaming Coverage

Many viewers in Saudi Arabia may not have been able to watch their team’s massive upset against Argentina — or any other match at the World Cup. The Saudi government has reportedly blocked TOD TV — the World Cup rights holder in the country and a subsidiary of Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group — from showing matches in the kingdom.
Gizmodo

Iran Wants U.S. Kicked Out of FIFA World Cup for Briefly Changing Their Flag

The Iranian state media called for the U.S. to receive a 10-match ban from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after the United States Soccer Federation showed support for protesters by temporarily changing Iran’s flag on its social media. The federation removed the Islamic Republic emblem on the...
americanmilitarynews.com

US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
retailtouchpoints.com

As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA

As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
Front Office Sports

ESPN Taps Brakes on DraftKings Tie-Up

ESPN isn’t quite ready to put all its chips on DraftKings. Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of the network, played down reports that ESPN was nearing a sports betting tie-up with DraftKings, saying no deal was imminent. Disney’s surprise ousting of CEO Bob Chapek in favor of longtime chief executive Bob...
them.us

An Out Gay Lawmaker Defied FIFA and Wore a Rainbow Armband to the World Cup

An out gay Welsh lawmaker wore a banned rainbow armband to a recent World Cup match in Qatar, despite FIFA’s controversial censorship of LGBTQ+ symbols. Stuart Andrew, a Conservative member of parliament and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society, wore the OneLove armband and a rainbow tie to England’s game with Wales on Wednesday, per the BBC. Several European teams, including England, Wales, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, had been planning to wear the armbands a show of support for LGBTQ+ people, but were told just hours before the first game of the tournament that players who sported the armbands would receive yellow card penalties.
Some Iranians cheers for US following World Cup win

Some Iranians cheered for the US on Tuesday following its victory over Iran at the FIFA World Cup. The 1-0 victory catapulted the US into the knockout round while sending Iran's team back home. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Borzou Daragahi about the pressure Iran's team faced at the World Cup as well as the recent history of Iran's soccer team.
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
