Ukraine's drone hunters scramble to destroy Russia's Iranian-built fleet

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine - The pickup truck bounced along a rutted dirt track until it came to a stop on a sandy knoll. It was almost midnight. A half-moon revealed waves lapping at a small beach as four Ukrainian soldiers - drone hunters - stepped out of the truck and waited for the sound.
House votes to pass bill forcing rail labor deal to avoid strike

WASHINGTON - The House voted Wednesday to force a deal between freight rail carriers and unions, blocking a potential strike that threatened travel, supply chains and the busy holiday shopping season. The legislation heads to the Senate, where its path could be more fraught, but leaders of both parties have...
House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’

The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee voted on Tuesday evening to designate Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “Speaker Emerita,” as the longtime Democratic leader prepares to step away from the top brass of the caucus. House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who was elected Wednesday to succeed...
Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French President Emmanuel Macron takes his seat as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for President Joe Biden. Dessert will be orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France. Red, white and blue are the colors of both countries’ flags. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.
Pennsylvania Senate to put progressive prosecutor on trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday began what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia's Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate formally received impeachment articles from House impeachment managers, read aloud in a...
