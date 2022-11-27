ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Man killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.

How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. St. Louis County...
BELLEVILLE, IL
The Associated Press

Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was the state’s second execution this year and the 17th nationally. Two more executions are scheduled in Missouri for the first few weeks of 2023. Johnson’s attorneys didn’t deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined to stop the execution. Johnson declined to make a final statement before the lethal drug was administered.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Overnight burglary at Heart to Heart Consumer Directed Services

A break-in happened at Heart to Heart Consumer Directed Services. Overnight burglary at Heart to Heart Consumer Directed …. A break-in happened at Heart to Heart Consumer Directed Services. Set Basics Workshop taking place Saturday, Dec. 10. Set Basics Workshop's first come, first served via application process is available Saturday,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. 15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. Missouri Supreme Court holds hearing on Kevin Johnson …. The Missouri Supreme Court will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tuesday Forecast

Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for murder of Kirkwood …. The Missouri Department of Corrections successfully carried out its execution of Kevin Johnson early Tuesday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol sees increase in school …. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's received more than 90 threats against schools so far...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Grant's Farm

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go. Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Missouri Supreme Court holds hearing on Kevin Johnson …. The Missouri Supreme Court will hear...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
showmeprogress.com

Punching down is never a good look

As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy