Related
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Missouri Swinging Bridge Deemed Too Dangerous to Cross
When it was first built, the only vehicles were wagons and early cars. Now, this Missouri swinging bridge has been deemed too dangerous to cross, but there are efforts to save it. This historic bridge near Brumley, Missouri was constructed in 1931 and was considered an engineering marvel at the...
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
abc17news.com
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
houstonherald.com
Mother of county commissioner injured in Springfield accident
A Texas County commissioner escaped injury Tuesday afternoon in an accident east of Springfield that hurt his mother, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John C. Casey, 71, of Houston, was driving a westbound 2004 Cadillac Deville that ran off U.S. 60 about three miles east of Springfield, struck two road signs and a culvert.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
KYTV
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
lhstoday.org
What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri
This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Missourinet
Missouri’s flu cases climb
The holidays are here and so is an influx of influenza cases in Missouri. According to weekly data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, flu is widespread across the state. Overall Influenza-like illness activity has reached the high category. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 4,900 confirmed...
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
bluevalleypost.com
What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban
The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
