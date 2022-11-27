ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Missouri Swinging Bridge Deemed Too Dangerous to Cross

When it was first built, the only vehicles were wagons and early cars. Now, this Missouri swinging bridge has been deemed too dangerous to cross, but there are efforts to save it. This historic bridge near Brumley, Missouri was constructed in 1931 and was considered an engineering marvel at the...
BRUMLEY, MO
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Mother of county commissioner injured in Springfield accident

A Texas County commissioner escaped injury Tuesday afternoon in an accident east of Springfield that hurt his mother, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John C. Casey, 71, of Houston, was driving a westbound 2004 Cadillac Deville that ran off U.S. 60 about three miles east of Springfield, struck two road signs and a culvert.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
WASHINGTON, MO
KYTV

Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KSN News

9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
MISSOURI STATE
lhstoday.org

What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri

This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Missouri’s flu cases climb

The holidays are here and so is an influx of influenza cases in Missouri. According to weekly data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, flu is widespread across the state. Overall Influenza-like illness activity has reached the high category. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 4,900 confirmed...
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE

