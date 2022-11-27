Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Blustery and cold for Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The moisture is out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but the winds remain as a blast of colder air is in the tri-state. Highs are only in the 30s, but with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, it will feel like the teens and 20s through the rest of the day. Skies will be sunny.
Fox 19
Rain ends, then get ready to freeze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heaviest rain has moved out but light showers are still keeping roads wet for your morning commute. Gusty winds also will linger as a cold front moves through, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until noon Wednesday. Behind the front, the new colder...
Fox 19
Cloudy and Cool Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday afternoon, loook for cloudy skies and a high of 47 degrees. Tuesday will again have clouds in the region, though a few peaks of sunshine are expected with much warmer air thanks to breezy southerly winds. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Tuesday, but much of the day is dry.
Fox 19
Cloudy, chilly start to work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be cloudy and chillier with light winds and temperatures in the 40s. The morning low is expected to dip to 41 degrees by daybreak at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Later, high temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s across the Tri-State. There may be a...
Fox 19
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati has been canceled. Initial warnings suggested hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds. The storm has since died down. The warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties....
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck in heart of downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown. It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm. Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s...
Fox 19
Inspired by community and charity, a new coffee shop opens in the West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new coffee shop located minutes from TQL Stadium in the West End will not only feed caffeine cravings, but also those in need. Managing partner of Kings Arms Coffee, Cory Bowman, says the location is “too good to be true” and looks forward to opening its doors at Baymiller Street on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Fox 19
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
Fox 19
Family left with nothing after fire consumes home in Sycamore Township
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township family is in need of a place to live after a fire devastated their home last weekend. The Escalante family including four children are currently living in their aunt’s basement. The electrical fire broke out Saturday in the family’s mobile home. Yuri...
Fox 19
Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
Fox 19
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill. The mail carrier was out of his USPS vehicle when he was hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
Fox 19
Witnesses report seeing cash flying around on I-71
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A reported cash snared traffic on Interstate 71 near South Lebanon Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:40 p.m. at I-71 and OH-48, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple people called the sheriff’s office to report cash or something that looked like cash...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November. The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States. “It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
Fox 19
Mariemont woman living with terminal diagnosis finds courage to speak for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is making the most of her life after the rare and devastating diagnosis that will likely cut it short. Sam Telgkamp grew up in Mariemont, where she played soccer and lacrosse. At Ohio University, she studied to become a child life specialist, intent to help children impacted with injuries and illnesses.
Fox 19
Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
Fox 19
City to host first of two forums in Cincinnati police chief search
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the public will have the chance to hear from the four candidates for Cincinnati’s next police chief Tuesday night in Pleasant Ridge. The first of two community forums being hosted by the city will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym, 5915 Ridge Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Comments / 0